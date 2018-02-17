Evening sports update

SOCCER

Southampton and Brighton have booked their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Southampton have defeated West Brom 2-1 at the Hawthorns to cap off a miserable week for Alan Pardew’s men.

Wesley Hoedt and Dusan Tadic got the Saints goals before Solomon Rondon pulled one back.

Meanwhile Brighton were comfortable 3-1 winners over League Two side Coventry.

The early game between Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City ended scoreless.

The evening game has just kicked off between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United at the John Smiths Stadium.

United are without Paul Pogba who misses the game through illness, however Jose Mourinho has been able to name Eric Bailly (pron: BYE-EE) on the bench after he recovered from a long-term injury.

—

Here at home later Sligo Rovers take on Limerick in their opening games in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Kick off at the Showgrounds is at 7.45.

=====

RUGBY

Leinster have opened up a three point lead at the top of Conference B in the Guinness PRO14.

They’ve defeated Scarlets 20-13 at the RDS with James Lowe getting two first half tries and Luke McGrath touching down in the second.

A last minute penalty for the Welsh side secured them what could be a crucial losing bonus point.

Next up is the meeting of the Cardiff Blues and Munster which has just kicked off at the Cardiff Arms Park.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan has made 10 changes from their last outing with Jack O’Donoghue captaining the side.

=====

GAELIC GAMES

A goal two minutes from time by Liam Silke sent Galway champions Corofin into the All-Ireland senior club football final at the expense of Moorefield from Kildare.

The goal came towards the end of a cagey affair between the sides at O’Connor Park, where they were level at two points apiece at half-time.

Corofin’s win is all the more impressive as they had to play almost the entire game with 14 men, after Martin Farragher was shown a straight red card after just 70 seconds.

The full time score was Corofin 1-6 Moorefield 6 points, and they now go on to the All-Ireland final on Saint Patricks Day against either Nemo Rangers or Slaughtneil.

Corofin’s Kieran Fitzgerald admitted they were taken aback by the early red card.

—

UCD have won the Sigerson Cup for the 34th time.

The Dublin university, including Kerry’s Kerry’s Barry O’Sullivan, Jack Barry and Brian O’Seanachain, have defeated NUIG Galway by 1-13 to 2-9 in today’s final in Santry.

Liam Casey got the winning point two minutes from time.

—

Later at 6pm Donegal face Tyrone in their rescheduled Doctor McKenna Cup final at the Athletic Grounds.

Then attention turns to a busy night of Allianz Hurling League action with three games in Division 1.

In 1A Tipperary face Wexford, while in 1B Limerick host Dublin and Laois take on Antrim.

Throw-in for all those games is at 7pm.

=====

RACING

‘Our Duke’ has returned to form by claiming the Grade Two Red Mills Chase at Gowran Park.

The Jessica Harrington runner came home the 5 to 2 second favourite ahead of ‘Presenting Percy’ and ‘Ballycasey’.

MOTORSPORT

Craig Breen remains in 2nd place after 14 stages of Rally Sweden at the World Rally Championship.

At one stage today Breen was just 4 seconds off top spot, but he’s now 19 seconds behind leader Thierry Neuville.

There’s two more stages to be raced today before the final three tomorrow.

Kris Meeke and Paul Nagle exited the rally today.