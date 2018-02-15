GAA

Kildare will minus 2 players for Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League Division 2 ”A” Round 3 game with Kerry.

Both Cian Forde and Mark Grace are out through injury.

In better news for The Lilywhites, Mark Delaney is set to return to the panel having been out injured.

Sunday’s game has a 2pm starting time in Newbridge.

Today in The Rory O’ Connor Cup Freshers Football Championship

IT Tralee were beaten by Dundalk IT 4-12 to 2-24 aet.

RUGBY

The Ireland squad have been put through their paces at an open session in Athlone today.

With more here’s Oisin Langan………………

Irish internationals Kieran Marmion and Quinn Roux have been named on the Connacht bench for tomorrow’s Pro 14 match against the Zebre at the Sportsground.

Prop Finlay Belham returns from a knee injury to make his 100th appearance for the Province.

Tommy Bowe returns as one of four changes to the Ulster team for their vital match against Edinburgh in Belfast.

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland are up one place to 31st in the new FIFA world rankings.

Martin O’Neill’s side are on the rise, depite losing their World Cup qualification playoff against Denmark.

Northern Ireland, who also missed out in the playoffs, slip down to 26th.

World champions Germany remain top of the rankings with Brazil second and Portugal third.

Dundalk have bolstered their squad on the eve of the new League of Ireland season.

They’ve completed the signing of former Liverpool defender Daniel Cleary.

The 21-year-old is expexted to go straight into the Lilywhites’ squad for tomorrow’s game against Bray.

CYCLING

Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome says he isn’t taking any notice of criticism over his return to competitive cycling.

He’s in action in Spain for the first time since his adverse drugs test result became public.

Froome and Team Sky maintain they’ve done nothing wrong, but are having to explain why a sample showed double the allowed limit of a legal asthma drug.

BASKETBALL

Eanna host UCD Marian tonight at 8.30 in the Men’s Super League.

UCD Marian will welcome Garvey’s Tralee Warriors on Saturday evening next.

HORSE RACING

Ruby Walsh is set to step up his comeback from injury by returning to the saddle next week.

The champion jockey has been out of action since suffering a broken leg after falling from Let’s Dance at Punchestown in November.

Walsh says there’s ‘no real pain’ but is being conservative about his recovery in order to be fully fit for Cheltenham.