RUGBY

Craig Gilroy has committed his future to Ulster until the end of the 2021 season by signing a contract extension.

The Ireland winger, who has scored 57 tries in his 158 appearances for his home province, has been in impressive form this season with nine tries in nine games.

22-year-old back-row Nick Timoney has also agreed a senior contract at Kingspan Stadium.

ROWING

Irish Olympic rower Claire Lambe has announced her international retirement at the age of 27.

Lambe and Sinead Lynch were sixth in the lightweight women’s double sculls final at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

The pair were the first Irish women’s crew to compete in an Olympic Final.

GOLF

Six-time PGA Tour winner Bill Haas has been discharged from hospital this afternoon after being involved in a multi car crash which left one person dead and two injured overnight.

The Golf Channel report that Haas has pain and swelling in his leg but suffered no broken bones.

He had been set to compete at the Genesis Open tomorrow.

HORSE RACING

Last year’s winner Sizing John looks set for another shot at the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The Jessica Harrington-trained seven-year-old is among 27 horses still in contention for the Grade One after the scratchings stage.

King George winner Might Bite is the pre race favourite.

It’s been a great day for Killarney Jockey Oisin Murphy at Lingfield.

He had a 4 timer with wins on Carouse, Mighty Mac, Poetic Imagination and Red Verdon.