RUGBY

World Rugby has confirmed an error was made by the television match official when a Wales try wasn’t awarded in their Six Nations defeat to England.

Gareth Anscombe’s effort during the 12-6 loss at Twickenham was disallowed on the basis there was no clear evidence of grounding the ball.

Head coach Warren Gatland called the decision “terrible”.

France have dropped all the players who went on a night out in Edinburgh after their defeat by Scotland in the Six Nations on Sunday.

Some of the eight are being punished for “inappropriate behaviour”.

Among them are try-scoring winger Teddy Thomas and veteran flanker Louis Picamoles.

Their plane’s departure was delayed yesterday because police wanted to question some members of the squad over an incident they may have witnessed.

It’s since been established that no crime was committed.

Ulster’s comfortable Pro 14 win over the Southern Kings last Friday has come at a cost.

It’s been revealed Charles Piutau suffered a dislocated rib cartilage, and will be out for an unspecified length of time.

Sean Reidy, meanwhile, will be out for around six weeks after sustaining a medial ligament knee injury.

And Rob Lyttle is out for 4-to-6 weeks with a hamstring injury.

In better news, Andrew Trimble and Peter Nelson are back in contention for Friday’s meeting with Edinburgh.

SOCCER

Arsenal’s European hopes have been dealt a massive blow, with Alexandre Lacazette ruled out for up to six weeks.

The French striker has undergone minor knee surgery.

It leaves Arsenal light on options ahead of their Europa League tie with Ostersunds, with recent signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cup-tied.

Dundalk are continuing to add to their squad ahead of the new SSE Airtricity Premier Division season.

Stephen Kenny’s side are poised to complete the signing of former Liverpool defender Dan Cleary.

The Ireland underage international was recently on trial with Shamrock Rovers having left Championship strugglers Birmingham.

Dundalk begin their campaign at home to Bray Wanderers on Friday night.

TENNIS

The ATP tour says it’s investigating after Donald Young accused fellow American player Ryan Harrison of racism.

Young tweeted he was “shocked and disappointed” about alleged comments Harrison made about him being a black player.

Harrison, who won the match in New York, says the claims are “absolutely untrue”.

The ATP says it’ll review all video and audio recordings, adding it takes “allegations of racial prejudice extremely seriously”.