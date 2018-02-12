RUGBY

Robbie Henshaw’s Six Nations is over.

The I-R-F-U have confirmed that the centre underwent a procedure this morning after injuring his shoulder in scoring his second try against Italy on Saturday.

An exact time-frame for his return has not been revealed, but the Leinster man won’t return before the Patrick’s Day showdown with England.

Tadhg Furlong had a scan on a hamstring injury this morning, but is expected to be fit for the visit of Wales.

Jack Conan took a knock to the shoulder on Saturday, and should be fine for a fortnight’s time.

GOLF

The 150th Open Championship golf will take place at St Andrews.

The 2021 tournament was widely expected to return to the famous course – and organisers the R and A have now confirmed it as the venue.

The tournament was last at the Old Course in 2015 – when American Zach Johnson won the Claret Jug.

SOCCER

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld’s not expected to travel to Italy for their Champions League last-16 first leg against Juventus this week.

He’s missed over three months this season with a hamstring injury – and only recently returned in the FA Cup.

Alderweireld was also left out of their win over Arsenal at the weekend.

Leroy Sané could be on the verge of a surprise comeback for Manchester City.

He’s been included in their 20-man travelling party for tomorrow’s Champions League last-16 trip to Basel.

Barely a fortnight ago, the German forward was ruled out for six-to-seven weeks with knee ligament damage.

David Silva’s also been included in the squad, as have Aymeric Laporte and Fabian Delph.

Four-days out from the start of the new season, Shamrock Rovers have added more fire-power to their squad.

Striker Daniel Carr goes straight into the Hoops’ squad for Friday’s trip to Bohemians after impressing while on trial with the club.

Carr’s last club was Karlstad in Sweden, and has previously played with Huddersfield and Woking.

BOXING

Ryan Burnett has confirmed a defence of his WBA bantamweight belt for next month.

The Belfast fighter will face mandatory challenger Yonfrez Parejo on the undercard to Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight unification bout with Joseph Parker in Cardiff.

The card is due to take place on March 31st.

As a result of taking that fight, Burnett has been forced to relinquish the I-B-F version of the bantamweight title.