Evening Sports update

GAELIC GAMES

It was a busy day in the Allianz Football League, although four games fell victim to the weather.

In Division 1 Galway continued their 100 percent start to the league with a 1-13 to 11 point win over Mayo.

In total 18 cards were shown in a bad-tempered affair in Salthill, with three red cards handed out in injury time.

Galway manager Kevin Walsh says passions will always be high when players are eager to prove their place on the panel

Elsewhere in the top-tier Tyrone are off the mark after a 1-16 to 18 point win away to Kildare.

In Division 2 Cork had a 2-11 to 10 point win over Louth, Down beat Roscommon by 12 points to 7, and it ended 11 points each between Clare and Tipperary.

However that game at Cusack Park was overshadowed by an incident involving Tipperary selector Shane Stapleton who has been taken to hospital.

It’s reported Stapleton hit his head off the ground after he was allegedly pushed by Clare’s Jamie Malone, who was shown a red card.

In Division 3 there were wins for Armagh over Longford, and Westmeath over Wexford.

While in Division 4 the games between Antrim and Wicklow, and London and Limerick, both ended as draws

#############

RUGBY

Scotland are off the mark in the Six Nations after earning a hard fought win over France.

They bounced back from their thrashing against Wales in their opening game to secure a 32-26 victory at Murrayfield.

France meanwhile remain second from bottom with two losing bonus points.

Meanwhile Ireland’s womens team clinched their first win of the Six Nations after a 21-8 victory over Italy in Donnybrook.

The tries came from Megan Williams and two from captain and Kerry native Ciara Griffin.

#############

SOCCER

Liverpool look on course to regaining 3rd place in the Premier League.

With 15 minutes to play at Saint Marys, they lead Southampton 2-nil thanks to 1st half strikes from Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah.

A win for Jurgen Klopp’s side who see them move just 2 points behind Manchester United who fell to a surprise 1-nil defeat at Newcastle.

Matt Richie got the only goal of the game 20 minutes into the second half to lift the Magpies out of the relegation zone.

United manager Jose Mourinho says their opponents deserved the victory.