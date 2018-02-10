RUGBY

Ireland’s Grand Slam dreams remain very much alive after claiming a bonus point 56-19 win over Italy at the Aviva Stadium.

Robbie Henshaw and Jacob Stockdale each touched down twice – while Conor Murray, Bundee Aki and Keith Earls also crossed over the whitewash.

There will be worries on the injury front – after both Robbie Henshaw and Tadhg Furlong left the field with injuries.

England hold the advantage against Wales in the evening game.

It’s England 12 Wales 3

In the Pro 14,

Munster take on Conference A basement side Zebre this evening.

The reds will be aiming to close the 17 point gap between themselves and conference leaders Glasgow, after The Warriors were held to a draw last night at Rodney Parade.

SOCCER

Liam Miller has been desribed as both “an excellent footballer and a fantastic man” by Martin O’Neill.

The current Republic of Ireland manager handed Miller his senior debut for Celtic, with the midfielder going on to help the Hoops lift the Scottish league title in 2004.

In the Premier League,

The 3pm kick offs have drawn to a close.

Swansea have claimed a 1-0 win over Burnley to climb out of the relegation zone.

The result means the Clarets are now 10 games without a win in the league.

Everton enjoyed a comfortable 3-1 victory against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

West Ham put two goals past Watford at the London Stadium where it finished 2-0 to the Hammers.

And it finished 1-1 between Stoke and Brighton.

The Potters missed the chance to claim all three points when Charlie Adam failed in his penalty attempt.

Manchester City meanwhile welcome Leicster to the Etihad at 5:30 PM

Arsenal’s inconsistent league form continues – they lost the north London derby 1-nil earlier.

Arsene Wenger’s side are now seven points behind Spurs – and six outside the Champions League places.

Arsenal fan Joby Costello spoke about the result:

In the Scottish Cup

Celtic progressed to the last 8 of the compeition with a 3-2 win over Partick Thistle at Celtic Park this afteroon.

James Forrest bagged a hat-trick in the win

Franny Kiernan reports:

GAELIC GAMES

In the All-Ireland club Senior Hurling Championship,

Cuala are through to the Senior hurling final

Cuala managed to defeat Liam Mellows on a score of 1-17 to 0-11.

Earlier,

Limerick’s Na Piarsaigh progressed to their second All-Ireland Club Senior Hurling Final in three years and will face Cuala.

The 2016 champions, who had two players sent off, came back from 2-6 to 1-6 down at half-time to beat Derry’s Slaughtneil by 3-15 to 3-8 at Parnell Park.

In the Allianz Football League,

There’s one Division 1 game taking place tonight.

Dublin aim to maintain their 100% start in the competition when they host Donegal in Croke Park from 7pm.

GOLF

Shane Lowry is the best-placed Irish man heading into day 3 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The Offaly native is 3 under for the tournment after carding a second round 73.

Rory McIlroy is in danger of missing the cut. He shot a 3-over 74 which leaves him at 1 under and tied for 87th.

Paul Dunne is a shot behind McIlroy.

The rest of the Irish contongent – Seamus Power, Graeme McDowell and Padraig Harrington are on respective scores of 1 over, 7 over and 8 over par.

Two time winner Dustin Johnson shares the lead with Beau Hossler on 12 under.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth is 7 stroke off the pace.