RUGBY

Ireland captain Rory Best insists they’re not underestimating Italy ahead of their Six Nations encounter tomorrow.

When the sides met in the competition last year, the Italians lost by a 53 point margin.

Conor O’Shea has made three changes to the side which fell to an opening defeat to defending champions England, while Joe Schmidt has opted to refresh his forwards with 4 alterations.

Speaking at todays Captains Run, Rory Best says Irealnd will have to be at their best to claim their second win of the competition http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/rorybest-2.mp3

The 23rd Winter Olympic Games are officially underway.

The opening ceremony has come to a close in Pyeongchang, Korea.

Snowboarder Seamus O’Connor carried the flag as the five strong Irish team entered the stadium in the ‘Parade of Nations’.

Skiers Pat McMillan, Bubba Newby, Thomas Westgard and Tess Arbez will also compete for Ireland over the next two weeks.