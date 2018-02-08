DARTS

Two-time world champion Adrian Lewis has been given a suspended three-month ban after an altercation with an opponent.

Security had to step in between him and Spaniard Jose Perales when they clashed after a heated UK Open qualification quarter-final last Friday.

Lewis has also been fined 3-thousand pounds.

WINTER OLYMPICS

The 47 Russian athletes and coaches who have appealed against their ban from the Winter Olympics won’t find out if they can take part until hours before the opening ceremony.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport will announce a decision early tomorrow morning UK-time.

Russia can’t compete at the Games as a nation because of a doping scandal.

169 athletes have so far been invited to compete as neutrals, though.