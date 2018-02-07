SOCCER

West Ham have signed former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra, three months after he was banned for kicking a supporter in the head.

The 36-year-old was sacked by previous club Marseille in November after the altercation with one of their fans.

His suspension only applies to European competition for the rest of the season, so he can play in the Premier League.

Alexis Sanchez has been sentenced to 16 months in prison for committing tax fraud in Spain – but the Manchester United forward will avoid serving any jail time.

The 29-year-old was handed two eight-month sentences for evading around one million Euro in tax during his time at Barcelona.

Sanchez has agreed to re-pay the amount, with interest – and a further fine of 590-thousand Euro.

The Professional Footballers’ Association have offered to mediate between Riyad Mahrez and Leicester.

Mahrez is unhappy a move to Premier League leaders Manchester City on transfer deadline day failed to happen – and missed training again yesterday.

Neither the club nor the player have taken up the offer from the PFA so far.

HORSE RACING

Tralee rider Philip Enright teamed up with Cork trainers Eoghan O’Grady and Robert Tyner to complete a double at Fairyhouse this afternoon.

After the victory of the O’Grady-trained stalwart Westerner Point by the narrowest of margins in the feature rated chase, he received rave reviews from his boss Robert Tyner after the patient ride he gave the stable’s West Bridge to land the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Beginners Chase.

The daughter of Yeats just held off the late charge of Jennys Melody to score by half-a-length.

GAA

UCD have booked their place in the last-four of this year’s Sigerson Cup.

The 2016 winners have beaten D-C-U by 16-points to 1-9 to set up a semi-final with U-U-J next week.

N-U-I Galway have beaten UCC 1-9 to 0-7