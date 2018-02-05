SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland have confirmed two international friendlies for the autumn.

Martin O’Neill’s side will face Northern Ireland at the Aviva on Thursday November 15th.

The game comes four-days ahead of the Republic’s final Nations League group game away to Denmark.

Before all of that, Ireland will travel to Poland for a friendly on September 11th.

GOLF

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is to have a rotating cast of hosts from next year.

Rory McIlroy’s ‘Rory Foundation’ has acted as host for the past three editions of the Irish Open, and will again at Ballyliffin in July.

Starting with Paul McGinley in 2019, the Irish Open will be hosted by Padraig Harrington, Darren Clarke, Graeme McDowell and McIlroy in a rotation still to be confirmed.

RUGBY

Adam Byrne could return to action for Leinster in Friday’s Pro 14 meeting with Edinburgh.

The winger hasn’t played since he made his Ireland debut against Argentina back in November due to a knee injury.

The province are still to issue return dates for both Sean O’Brien and Garry Ringrose.

CYCLING

Chris Froome will begin his 2018 cycling season next week, despite being under investigation for the use of asthma medication.

Team Sky have confirmed the four-time Tour de France champion will be part of the line-up for the Ruta del Sol, which starts on February 14th.

Double the allowed dosage of an asthma drug was found in Froome’s system in September.

He says he is “confident” they will be able to explain the findings.

MOTORSPORT

F-1 bosses have announced that they will be replacing ‘grid girls’ with ‘grid kids’.

It was recently announced that Formula One would be dispensing with the use of models on the grid prior to races.

Instead, they’ll be replaced with kids competing in karting or junior formulae chosen from motorsport clubs on merit or by lottery.