GAELIC GAMES

The Wexford hurlers have continued their brilliant start to 2018.

They sit top of Division 1A in the Allianz Hurling League after a 21 points to 1-14 win over Cork at Innovate Wexford Park this afternoon.

It’s the first time the side are playing in the top-tier of the league in the current format.

Wexford also clinched the Walsh Cup last month.

Clare have also made it back to back wins – they beat Kilkenny in Nowlan Park by 2-18 to 1-18.

Kilkenny and Waterford are now the only sides without a win in Division 1A.

In Division 1B Limerick have joined Galway at the top of the table after a comfortable 1-24 to 10 point win in Offaly.

Dublin meanwhile registered their first win of the campaign after a narrow 23 points to 22 victory away to Antrim.

In Division 2A Westmeath and Carlow beat Kildare and Kerry respectively, and in 2B there were wins for Donegal, Mayo and Down.

Turning to football where both ties in Division 1 came down to the last kick of the game.

In the end it was Galway who saw off Donegal by 1-12 to 14 points, while Monaghan beat Kildare by the bare minimum – 1-10 to 12 points.

In Division 2 the performance of the day came from Roscommon who staged a dramatic comeback against Tipperary.

Despite trailing for the majority of the second half, they hit 1-5 in the last few minutes to win by 1-17 to 3-9.

Elsewhere Cork by Down by 1-13 to 10 points, and Meath had a comfortabe 21 points to 7 win over Clare.

In Division 3 there were wins for Sligo, Longford, Fermanagh and Armagh.

And in Division 4 London, Laois, Carlow and Antrim all secured victories.

Elsewhere Kanturk have won the All-Ireland intermediate club hurling in dramatic fashion.

The Cork side slotted over a 64th minute winner to beat Ballyragget of Kilkenny by 1-18 to 1-17.

Earlier Waterford side Ardmore won the junior title, beating Fethard Saint Mogues of Wexford after extra-time by 3-11 to 18 points.

SOCCER

With 20 minutes to play Liverpool still lead Tottenham by a goal to nil in the big game of the day in the Premier League.

The only breakthrough came from Mo Salah after 3 minutes when he capitalised on a mistake by Eric Dier.

The goal was Salah’s 20th in the league this season.

Newcastle have edged further away from the Premier League relegation zone.

They managed a 1-all draw at Crystal Palace – after failing to hold a first half lead.

The hosts equalised with a penalty – when Ciaran Clark was penalised for pulling Christian Benteke’s shirt.

RUGBY

England are off the mark in this year’s Six Nations after a bonus point win away to Italy in Rome.

Eddie Jones’ side won out 46-15, pulling away in the final 20 minutes after a decent performance by Conor O’Shea’s men.

They sit alongside Wales on 5 points with Ireland one behind.

RACING

‘Edwulf’ was the big winner of the day at Leopardstown.

The Joseph O’Brien runner was the surprise victory of the Unibet Irish Gold Cup on Day 2 of the Dublin Racing Festival.

In the day’s other Grade Ones there were wins for Willie Mullins, Gordon Elliott and Henry de Bromhead.

Mister Adjudicator won the Tattersalls Spring Juvenile Hurdle for Mullins and Paul Townend.

Samcro took home the Deloitte Novice Hurdle for Elliott and Jack Kennedy.

And the Flogras Novice Chase was taken by the joint-favourite Monalee for de Bromhead and Noel Fehily.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

It’s the biggest day of sport in America as Minneapolis plays host to this year’s Super Bowl.

Reigning champions the New England Patriots take on the Philapelphia Eagles in the decider.

The Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is aiming to become the first player in history to win the game six times.

Kick off is at 11.30.

Radio Kerry’s Alan Finn and Brendan Fuller are long-time SuperBowl fans, on opposing sides of tonight’s encounter.