Evening sports update

Soccer

Southampton are out of the Premier League relegation zone.

They have beaten bottom side West Brom 3-2 at the Hawthorns.

Alexis Sanchez scored his first goal for Manchester United, in their 2-nil win over Huddersfield.

But Old Trafford boss Jose Mourinho says some of the other qualities his new forward has are more significant:

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/joseee.wav

Elsewhere, Brighton beat West Ham 3-1.

Bournemouth were 2-1 winners at home to Stoke.

And Leicester and Swansea finished 1-all.

Elsewhere, Brighton beat West Ham 3-1.

Bournemouth were 2-1 winners at home to Stoke.

Leicester and Swansea finished 1-all.

Celtic lost 1-0 to Kilmarnock. Here is Franny Kiernan:

And Robert Mcelroy reports on Rangers loss 2-1 to Hibernian:

Rugby

Ireland have the advantage in their opening Six Nations game.

Johnny Sexton has kicked four penalties, as Joe Schmidt’s men lead 12-3 in the second half at the Stade de France in Paris.

Earlier, a depleted Wales side put injury troubles behind them to hammer Scotland in the opening Six Nations match in Cardiff.

Warren Gatland’s men ran out with a 34-7 victory, securing the bonus point.

Meanwhile, the Ireland women’s team get their campaign underway against France in Toulouse from 8pm.

New Ireland coach Adam Grigg says the team are relishing starting with a difficult fixture:

Gaelic Games

All four of last year’s All-Ireland semi-finalists are in Division One action this evening in the Allianz Football League.

Defending champions Kerry face Mayo in Castlebar.

While Tyrone host Dublin at Omagh.

Dublin forward Dean Rock is relishing the clash:

In Division Two, Cavan host Louth.

In Division 1A of the hurling league, Tipperary and Waterford meet at Semple Stadium.

While defending champions Galway travel to Laois in Division 1B.

Moy have won the A-I-B All-Ireland intermediate club football final.

They have beaten Michael Glavey’s of Roscommon by 1-10 to 0-07 at Croke Park.

Earlier, Cork’s Knocknagree won the A-I-B All-Ireland Junior Club Football Final, beating Westmeath’s Multyfarnham by 3-13 to 3-09