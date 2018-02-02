SOCCER

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte’s denying reports he plans to talk to Italian football bosses about taking charge of his country again.

His former team-mate Alessandro Costacurta works for the national association.

He’s been quoted as saying he’ll chat to Conte about the job.

But the Chelsea boss is playing that down http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/conte-10.mp3

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola disagrees with Jose Mourinho’s claim that the Premier League title race is over.

The Manchester United manager thinks his second-placed side can no longer catch City because they’re 15 points behind.

Guardiola says that’s not true http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/guardiola-1.mp3

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he hopes striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and defender Eric Bailly will be fit again by the end of the month.

The pair have missed all of 2018 so far.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says they need to be patient with Virgil van Dijk.

The defender joined from Southampton for around 75-million pounds at the start of January.

But Klopp’s only played him sparingly during his first month at Anfield http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jkpool.mp3

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says he doesn’t think they’ll have to play in a different way to accommodate Lucas Moura.

The Brazilian winger joined from Paris Saint-Germain for around 25-million pounds on transfer deadline day.

Pochettino says it’ll take a while for him to settle into the squad http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/tot-1.mp3

Leicester boss Claude Puel says Riyad Mahrez WON’T play in their Premier League match at home to Swansea tomorrow.

The winger handed in a transfer request on deadline day after Manchester City tried to sign him.

City boss Pep Guardiola says Leicester wanted too much money.

Puel’s defending how they’ve handled the situation http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/puel.mp3

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson says Bakary Sako is out for the rest of the season.

The winger broke his ankle in their draw at West Ham.

RUGBY

Three Ireland players are a day away from making their six nations debuts.

Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale and James Ryan have each been named to start against France tomorrow afternoon.

All three players got the chance to soak up the surroundings of the Stade de France this morning during the captain’s run

Irish scrum coach Greg Feek believes they’re ready for the occasion http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/feek.mp3

South Africa have sacked Allister Coetzee as head coach of their rugby union team.

Since being appointed in 2016 they’ve suffered defeats to Ireland, Argentina and Italy.

The Former Director of Rugby at Munster – Rassie Erasmus – is the favourite to succeed him.

Munster Rugby and the IRFU can confirm that Sammy Arnold, Darren O’Shea, Conor Oliver and Dan Goggin have signed two-year contracts that will see them remain with the province until June 2020.

Arnold, who joined the province at the start of the 2016-17 season, endured a number of injury set-backs in his first year. However, the 21-year-old centre bounced back to impress on recent outings, making six starts in seven appearances and scoring three tries.

Former academy player O’Shea returned to the province at the start of the 2016-17 season after completing two seasons with Worcester Warriors. The 25-year-old lock has made 21 appearances in red, scoring two tries.

Flanker Oliver will advance from a development to a full contract at the start of the 2018-19 season. The 22-year-old was deservedly named Academy Player of the Year in 2017 and has 17 caps to his name. Following a lengthy lay-off due to a shoulder injury sustained during preseason, Oliver returned in late December to put in a man of the match performance against Connacht.

Goggin will also advance to a full contract at the end of this season. The centre’s progression was halted earlier this season when he sustained a long-term knee injury against Treviso in the opening round. The 23-year-old, who has made 15 appearances for the province, recently completed his rehabilitation to feature for Munster A in round six of the British & Irish Cup.

GAELIC GAMES

Tyrone have named their team to face Dublin this Saturday in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League.

There are five changes to the team which lost to Galway last weekend.

Ciaran McLaughlin makes his NFL debut coming in at corner back.

Cathal McCarron returns alongside McLaughlin in the full-back line

While Declan Mc Clure, Richie Donnelly and Lee Brennan also come back into the starting 15.