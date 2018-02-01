HORSE RACING

Faugheen and Melon have been declared for Saturday’s BHP Insurance Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown and Willie Mullins who trains both Faugheen and Melon, is double handed in the Grade 2 Coral Dublin Chase with Yorkhill and Min.

Paul Townend rides both Faugheen and Yorkhill.

There was some concern amongst racing fans earlier today when Samcro was not declared for either of the two races that he was engaged in on Saturday, but all is well with the six year old and his trainer Gordon Elliott will instead run Samcro in the Grade 1 Deloitte Novice Hurdle over two miles on Sunday.

GAA

Sean Powter is set to miss the rest of Cork’s National Football League campaign.

Rebels boss Ronan McCarthy has confirmed to the Examiner that the Douglas clubman suffered a hamstring tear in their loss to Tipperary last weekend.

McCarthy says the player’s welfare is paramount and that he won’t be ‘rushed back’.

RTÉ have announced that Joanne Cantwell will be their new Sunday Game Live anchor from the 2019 season.

Michael Lyster is set to retire from the role after 34-years at the end of the season’s Championships.

Cantwell says she’s ‘delighted’ to succeed a ‘broadcasting legend’.

SOCCER

Mesut Ozil has signed a new contract at Arsenal.

The midfielder – who’s been linked with a move to Manchester United over the past few months – has agreed what the Premier League side are calling a “long term” deal.

They won’t say how long it is for.

But it’s understood the German’s signed on until 2021