RUGBY

There’s a first cap for winger Megan Williams in the Ireland women’s side for their first Six Nations game against France on Saturday.

With options scarce at out-half, Niamh Briggs has been handed the number 10 jersey.

Connacht’s Laura Feely should make her debut off the bench.

Kerry’s Ciara Griffin will captain the team from No 8 while another Kerry native Ciara O’ Connor is among the replacements.

SOCCER

Olivier Giroud has completed his move to Chelsea.

He’s signed an 18-month deal at Stamford Bridge with the option of an additional year.

Giroud had become surplus to requirements at Arsenal following the arrival of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon striker has joined from Borussia Dortmund, with Arsenal shelling out a club record 60-million pounds.

His replacement at Dortmund is going to be Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi who has passed a medical there.

Sandro Ramirez has left Everton for Sevilla on loan.

Some other deals that could be completed to day include a loan move for Leicester striker Islam Slimani to Newcastle.

While Swansea are hopeful of re-signing Andre Ayew from West Ham for 18-million pounds.

Republic of Ireland women’s head coach Colin Bell has agreed a contract extension.

He will remain in charge of the team until the end of the 2021 European Championship campaign.

Listowel Celtic’s Aoife Horgan is one of the 21 players named on the Irish u15’s squad that are preparing for the Bob Doherty International Tournament in March.

The squad are playing a trial game this Saturday in Castlebar when they take on a Women’s u17 Western Region Development Squad.

HORSE RACING

105 horses have been entered for the world’s best known steeplechase, the Randox Health Grand National, to be run at Aintree on April 14th.

Mike Vince has the details………..