Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola accepts they may need to be patient with new signing Aymeric Laporte while he adapts to the English game.

They’ve broken the club record to sign the France defender from Athletic Bilbao for around 57-million pounds.

Guardiola says they’ve acquired a quality player.

Aymeric Laporte may not be the only major signing by Manchester City in this January window.

The Premier League leaders are reportedly keen on signing Leicester playmaker, Riyad Mahrez.

Meanwhile, City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed they’ll be without Leroy Sané for six to seven weeks.

The German forward suffered ankle ligament damage following a challenge from Cardiff’s Joe Bennett in Sunday’s FA Cup fourth round tie.

****

Liverpool aim to avoid a third straight defeat when they head to Huddersfield in the Premier League.

After losing to Swansea, they were knocked out of the FA Cup by West Brom.

But a good victory tonight could move them up to third in the table, which is what manager Jurgen Klopp’s focused on.

That game kicks off at 8 o’clock.

Elsewhere, Arsenal travel to Swansea and West Ham host Crystal Palace.

Both games there start at 7:45.

****

France have been struck with a further injury blow ahead of Saturday’s Six Nations opener with Ireland.

Hooker Chris Tolofua will miss the entire competition with a neck injury.

That leaves uncapped Adrien Pélissié as the only cover for Guilhem Guirado, who has been suffering with gastro-enteritis.

Despite all the French set-backs, Robbie Henshaw says nothing is being taken for granted by the Irish squad.

****