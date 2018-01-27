SOCCER

West Ham are out of the FA Cup after suffering a shock 2-nil defeat to League One Wigan in the fourth round.

Premier League strugglers Swansea will need a replay to get past League Two Notts County after a 1-all draw.

In the other 3pm games it’s finished

Huddersfield Town 1-1 Birmingham City

Hull City 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Middlesbrough 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Millwall 2-2 Rochdale

Milton Keynes Dons 0-1 Coventry City

Sheffield United 1-0 Preston North End

Southampton 1-0 Watford

Leicester were 5-1 at Peterbrough in the lunchtime game.

Wolves have extended their advantage at the top of the Championship to 12 points.

They secured a 1-nil win at Ipswich.

Promotion-chasing Bristol City triumphed 2-nil over QPR.

Fulham are into the play-off places following their 3-1 victory at Barnsley.

Norwich got past Brentford 1-nil.

Celtic are 11-points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Leigh Griffiths grabbed the winner as they beat Hibs 1-nil.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy’s fought his way to within a shot of the top of the leaderboard at golf’s Dubai Desert Classic.

The former world number one is now 19-under-par after the first three rounds.

Welshman Jamie Donaldson – who was the overnight leader – has slipped all the way back to 10-under.

China’s Li Haotong is the man to catch going into tomorrow’s final day.

GAELIC GAMES

Kanturk booked their place in the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Hurling Final with a 3-13 to 0-12 victory against Middletown Na Fianna.

Ardmore of Waterford are into the Junior Hurling decider after a 3-12 to 0-10 win over Donegal’s Setanta.

Clare and Cavan have shared the spoils in their Division Two clash in the National Football League.

It’s finished Clare 1-12 Cavan 2-9 at Cusack Park

Carlow are off to a winning start in Division Four – they’ve beaten London by 2-14 to 2-9 at Ruislip.

All-Ireland champions Cork have won by 15-points to 1-10 at Wexford in Division One of the Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League.

Tipperary were were 0-16 to 0-7 winners against their neighbours Offaly at the Ragg.

While Limerick enjoyed a 2-10 to 0-2 victory over Meath.

HORSE RACING

A strong field turned out for the Grade 3 Solerina Mares Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse but they were all made to look very slow by the once-raced Laurina, who recorded a very impressive success for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend.

The daughter of Spanish Moon didn’t always jump well, including at the last flight, but the explosive turn of foot she showed to get to the front between the final two flights and again from the last was deeply impressive and saw her shorten to favouritism for the Dawn Run Mares Novice Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Yorkshire will have a representative in the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup in March after the Brian Ellison trained Definitly Red stormed to victory in the Betbright Trial Cotswold Chase, the most valuable race on Festival Trials Day.

He stayed on up the hill to see off the brave challenge of American with Bristol de Mai, who made important jumping mistakes third.

Owner Rich Ricci says it’s “50-50” whether Douvan will run in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

The eight-year-old has been sidelined with a pelvic injury since last year and a comeback run at Sandown was cancelled due to a further setback.