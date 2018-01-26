SOCCER

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says he’s not willing to discuss whether everything’s okay between him and the board regarding their transfer business.

It’s reported their relationship isn’t particularly strong at the moment.

Conte’s been asked if he’s content in his role http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/antonio-2.mp3

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s confident Adam Lallana’s latest injury won’t keep him out for too long.

The England midfielder will miss tomorrow’s FA Cup fourth round clash against West Brom with a minor muscle injury.

He only returned to action at the end of November after picking up a thigh problem in pre-season.

West Brom’s Republic of Ireland winger James McClean is likely to miss that trip to Anfield.

He’s been hit by a flu bug – which is also affecting his team-mates Ben Foster, Ahmed Hegazi, Gareth McAuley, Jay Rodriguez and Sam Field.

Meanwhile Baggies’ boss Alan Pardew says they’ll only sell Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans if the “price is right”.

It’s been reported that Arsenal have offered Albion 10-million-pounds plus Mathieu Debuchy.

Sligo Rovers have cofirmed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Eduardo Pincelli.

The 34-year-old lined out for the ‘Bit o’ Red’ in a friendly last weekend.

He’d previously played in Colombia, Sweden, Malaysia, Italy and Cyprus.

GOLF

Fog has brought an end to play on day two of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Rory McIlroy is 10-under par with seven holes of his round to finish tomorrow morning.

He’s three shots behind half-way clubhouse leader Jamie Donaldson.

Paul Dunne and Graeme McDowell have completed their rounds on 4 under.

Darren Clarke will miss the cut having reached the half way stage on 8 over par.

GAELIC GAMES

Gaelic Players Association chief executive Dermot Earley has stepped down from his role in order to concentrate on his career with the Defence Forces.

The former Kildare player succeeded Dessie Farrell last February.

G-P-A chairman Seamus Hickey will take interim charge until a successor is appointed.

RACING

Coneygree will not run in the Betbright Trial Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham tomorrow.

Connections of the 2015 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner, who has been pulled up in two starts this season, have decided to swerve the Grade Two because of the testing ground.

He will instead return to action at Newbury next month.