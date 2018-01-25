RUGBY

Munster’s Champions Cup quarter final with Toulon has been set for Easter Saturday March 31st where there’ll be a 3.15 kick off in Thomond Park.

Leinster will play Saracens on Easter Sunday, April 1st with a 3.30 starting time at the Aviva.

Connacht will play on the same day as Munster, taking on Gloucester in the quarter finals of the Challenge Cup at the Sportsground where there’ll be a 1pm start.

SOCCER

Limerick have doubled their Dennehy contingent ahead of the new season.

The Shannonsiders have signed defender and Tralee native Darren Dennehy, who was most recently with St. Pat’s.

His brother Billy made the same move last week.

Jose Mourinho has signed a contract extension at Manchester United.

His new deal will take him until the summer of 2020, with the option of another year.

Mourinho’s original deal was set to expire at the end of next season, albeit with an optional extra year.

United vice-chairman Ed Woodward says Mourinho has brought an energy and sense of purpose to his work at the club.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Alexis Sanchez will be in the Manchester United squad for tomorrow’s FA Cup fourth round tie away to Yeovil.

The Chilean forward completed his move to Old Trafford earlier this week, with Henrik Mkhitaryan moving to Arsenal.

===

West Ham are close to completing the loan signing of Joao Mario from Inter.

The Portugal international midfielder is having a medical with the Hammers this afternoon.

MOTORSPORT

The 2018 World Championship gets underway later this evening with the prestigious Monte Carlo Rally taking place.

Defending champion Sébastien Ogier tops the entries while Kris Meeke and Killarney’s Paul Nagle are also in the field.

Sean Moriarty is in Monte Carlo……………..

GOLF

Rory McIlroy has had a good start to the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

The Ulsterman shot seven birdies during a 7 under par opening round of 65.

Paul Dunne finished on 6 under par, thanks to an eagle on the last.

Graeme McDowell is 10-shots adrift of the summit on level par, while Darren Clarke shot a 3-over par round of 75.

Jamie Donaldson of Wales holds a one shot lead on 10 under.

BASKETBALL

St Mary’s CBS The Green, Tralee have been beaten by St Malachy’s Belfast 62 – 46 in The U16 ”A” Boys Final at the Subway All Ireland Schools Cup Basketball Finals.