LADIES GAA

A 2pm starting time has been confirmed for Kerry v Cork in the Ladies Lidl National Football League Division 1 Round 1 fixture.

The game on Sunday will take place at Knocknagoshel GAA pitch.

SOCCER

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O’Neill says it’s good to get some familiar opponents in their inaugural UEFA Nations League group.

The second-tier League B pool sees them play Wales – who they beat to a World Cup play-off – and Denmark, who then qualified at their expense.

O’Neill says, they’ll be looking for some revenge……….

Ireland will begin the campaign away to Wales on September 6th.

After that will follow back-to-back home games with Denmark and the Welsh on October 13th and 16th.

Ireland’s group campaign concludes away to Denmark on November 19th.

Ireland midfielder James McCarthy says surgery on his double leg break has been successful.

He fractured his tibia and fibia during Everton’s 1-1 draw with West Brom last Saturday.

McCarthy will miss the rest of the season.

RUGBY

Joe Schmidt says Tadhg Beirne’s commitments to Scarlets preclude him from inclusion in the Ireland Six Nations squad.

Beirne has been in sparkling form for the Welsh side over the past 18-months, leading to louder calls to be given international recognition.

But Schmidt says the need to release future Munster lock to Scarlets between Six Nations games, coupled with the amount of game time he’s seen already this season mean he’ll likely have to wait until the summer tour to Australia.

Schmidt also says that Simon Zebo could feature later in the Six Nations, but that his exclusion from the initial 36-man panel is purely down to form, not his impending move to Racing (PR: Rassing).

The Ireland head coach insists the squad is not a closed shop, and gave an update on the fitness of Garry Ringrose, Dave Kilcoyne and Sean O’Brien…………

BASKETBALL

Presentation Secondary School Tralee have beaten Muckross Park College Dublin 33- 28 to win The Under 16 B girls final at The SUBWAY All Ireland Schools Cup finals at the National Basketball Ireland in Tallaght.