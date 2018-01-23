TENNIS

Caroline Wozniacki has stemmed the flow of quarter final upsets at the Australian Open.

But the women’s second seed needed three-sets and a late-night finish to see off Carla Suarez Navarro.

Wozniacki will face Elise Mertens in the semi finals after she beat fourth seed Elina Svitolina in straight sets.

SOCCER

Chelsea won’t have Spanish duo Alvaro Morata and Cesc Fabregas for tomorrow’s League Cup semi-final at Arsenal.

It’s a blow for Antonio Conte’s side, with the tie evenly poised after a goalless first leg at Stamford Bridge.

And there could be even more injury absentees too http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/CHELSEA.mp3

Seamus Coleman will make his return to action after 10-months out this evening.

The Republic of Ireland captain is set to play for Everton’s under-23’s against Portsmouth – his first game since a double leg break in the World Cup qualifier with Wales.

That game kicks off at 7.

Meanwhile, Everton have today sold Aaron Lennon to Burnley.

The England winger fell down the pecking order at Goodison Park following the recent arrival of Theo Walcott.

Crystal Palace have made their first signing of the January window.

Polish international Jaroslaw Jach has signed a 3-and-a-half year contract at Selhurst Park.

The Continental Tyres Women’s National League will be an eight-team league for the 2018 season.

The F-A-I have today confirmed the addition of Limerick FC to the league.

The fixtures for the 2018 season will be released tomorrow.

GAELIC GAMES

UCD are the first side through to this year’s Sigerson Cup quarter finals.

They were rarely troubled in a 2-15 to 1-6 win over Maynooth University, with Kerry’s Jack Barry getting their second goal.

RUGBY

French rugby is in turmoil once more.

The offices of the French Rugby Federation were raided this morning as part of an investigation into an alleged conflict of interest involving president Bernard Laporte.

He’s accused of showing undue favourtism to Montpellier, a club owned by Laporte’s friend Mohad Altrad.

Altrad’s company recently became the first ever shirt sponsor of the French national team.

BASKETBALL

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant is now an Oscar nominee.

He produced ‘Dear Basketball’, which has been today nominated in the Best Animated Short category.

The film is based on a poem Bryant wrote in his retirement year of 2015.

HORSE RACING

Two Irish Group 1 races have been rated as the best in the world in their categories in the 2017 Irish, European and World Thoroughbred Rankings.

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby has been rated as the leading three-year-old race in the world and the Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes is ranked as the world’s best fillies and mares’ race.