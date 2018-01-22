RUGBY

The Ireland squad for the first two rounds of the Six Nations has had its first alteration.

Munster prop Dave Kilcoyne suffered a knee injury during yesterday’s Champions Cup win over Castres at Thomond Park.

He’s been replaced in the Ireland squad by his provincial team-mate, James Cronin.

The squad left today for a week-long training camp in northern Spain.

Meanwhile, Morgan Parra has been ruled out of the France squad for the opening Six Nations game with Ireland.

The recently recalled Clermont scrum-half is suffering from a knee injury.

Parra’s been replaced by Bordeaux scrum-half Baptiste Serin.

And Brice Dulin has been ruled out with a calf injury and replaced by Hugo Bonneval.

Ulster’s wait to sign an experienced out-half continues.

Former All Black Stephen Donald has failed a medical and will not be joining the province.

Christian Lealiifano’s deal ran out with yesterday’s defeat to Wasps.

Ulster say they will continue to monitor the market.

Ospreys have sacked their head coach Steve Tandy after six-years in charge.

He led the Welsh province to a Pro 12 title in 2012.

But Ospreys are second bottom of Conference A in the Pro 14 this season, and exited the Champions Cup at the weekend.

SOCCER

Michael O’Neill is to remain manager of Northern Ireland.

The former Shamrock Rovers boss has turned down a four-year contract to succeed Gordon Strachan with Scotland.

This year’s World Cup will be the first to use video replays.

FIFA chief commercial officer Philippe Le Floc’h says “V-A-R will definitely happen” in Russia.

Watford’s new manager’s getting to know his players.

Former Malaga boss Javi Gracia’s taken over from the sacked Marco Silva on an 18-month contract.

TENNIS

Novak Djokovic won’t be adding a seventh Australian Open title to his name this year – after a shock last-16 defeat in Melbourne.

His elbow injury was clearly hurting as he went down in straight sets to world number 58 Hyeon (pron: h-yan) Chung.