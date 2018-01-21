RUGBY

Munster have secured a European Champions Cup quarter-final at home to Toulon after a bonus point win over Castres (pron: CAST).

Tries from Keith Earls, Rhys Marshall, Simon Zebo, Alex Wootton, James Cronin and a penalty try were enough to give them the 5 points they needed.

The Reds led 13-3 at half-time before the game opened up in the second half, running in 35 unanswered points in a 48-3 victory.

The game was delayed by 3 hours due to heavy rainfall at Limerick this morning.

Ulster crashed out of the tournament in disappointing fashion.

They needed a win away to Wasps to book a last eight tie, but lost 26-7 at a rain-soaked and muddy Ricoh Arena in Coventry.

Sean Reidy crossed over for Ulster’s only try of the game in the first have.

Today’s results also mean Leinster can prepare for a mouthwatering quarter-final at home to Saracens.

Saracens snuck into the knockout stages as eighth seeds as a result of Ulster’s loss.

GOLF

Tommy Fleetwood has retained the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Last year’s Race to Dubai winner hit a brilliant final round of 65 to finish up on 22 under par.

It means Rory McIlroy’s long wait for a first win at the event goes on – he ended up in a tie for 3rd on 18 under.

McIlroy has now had seven top 3 finishes in the tournament with a win.

McIlroy http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mcilroy-1.mp3

Fleetwood http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/fleetwood.mp3

GAELIC GAMES

Corofin have booked their place in the semi-finals of the All-Ireland senior club football championship.

The Galway champions were comfortable winners over London side Fulham Irish in Ruislip by 3-8 to 1-4.

They’ll next play Kildare side Moorefield for a place in the final on Saint Patricks Day.

The only other game that wasn’t affected by the weather saw Mayo defeat Sligo by 2 points in the FBD Insurance League.

Only one Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 game survived the deluge that played havoc with sporting events throughout the country and it was Kilkenny that benefited with a second-half master class to overcome Dublin by 3-17 to 3-5 at the Parnells GAA complex in Coolock.

Both sets of players produced a wonderful hour of Camogie despite the attritional conditions in what was a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland Semi-Final.

The champions got off to a very quick start with points from Danielle Morrissey (free) and Anne Dalton inside the opening minute.

Eimear McCarthy opened the scoring for Dublin but it was the visitors that were dominant in the initial phases and they stretched their advantage to five after 11 minutes thanks to a flurry of points from play by Miriam Walsh and Katie Power, who landed two apiece.

A key member of the Dublin team that reached last year’s Premier Junior All-Ireland Final, Róisín Baker stopped the rot and that was the genesis a brilliant run of a goal and four points that rocked Kilkenny back on their heels, albeit momentarily.

Zoe O’Donoghue continued the early impression she has made this term with her second goal in a week, the ex-Waterford player being given her opportunity in the absence of All-Star attacker Aisling Maher.

A seven-point contributor last week, Siobhán Kehoe hit three consecutive points, including two from play and David Herity’s charges were a couple ahead.

Kilkenny are full of experience but it was Minor, Aoife Doyle who provided the riposte they needed with a goal just before the interval and a point in injury time to put her side back in front by 1-7 to 1-5 at half time.

Dublin resumed in ideal fashion with a goal from Emma Flanagan, who like O’Donoghue, also raised a green flag in last week’s draw with Limerick but the Noresiders found another two gears and the hosts were unable to respond.

They shot two goals and eight points by the time the Sky Blues added to their tally with an Alex Griffin goal five minutes from time but by then, the destination of the three points for the ‘W’ was beyond doubt.

Morrissey provided three of the points and Dalton two, with the other minors provided by Walsh and Doyle, while it was Malone that made the killer contributions with a brace of goals in three minutes at the beginning of the final quarter.

It was left to Morrissey, who finished with five points and Walsh, who brought her tally to four from play, to complete the scoring and stretch the margin to 12 at the final whistle.

SOCCER

Tottenham have missed an opportunity to climb into the Champions League playoff spots.

They were held to a 1-all draw away to struggling Southampton at Saint Marys.

Both goals came in the first half, with a Davinson Sanchez own goal put the home side in front before Harry Kane equalised.

The result keeps Southampton in the drop zone with no win in their last 11 games.

It’s understood former Malaga manager Javi Gracia will be the new Watford boss.

Marco Silva was sacked as head coach this morning after winning just once in 11 Premier League games.

Hearts and Hibs looked like they were heading for a replay until a late goal for the home side in their Scottish Cup fourth-round tie.

Craig Levein’s team won 1-nil in the Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle.

TENNIS

Kyle Edmund will face Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov in the Australian Open quarter-finals.

The British number two beat Italian Andreas Seppi – while Dimitrov knocked out home player Nick Kyrgios (pron: key-ree-oss) in four sets in Melbourne.

It’s the first time Edmund has reached the last-eight of a grand slam.

World number one Rafael Nadal is also safely through – after getting past Argentine Diego Schwartzman.

He’ll meet 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic next.

RACING

It was certainly a memorable day for Gordon Elliott at Thurles on Sunday as he landed both graded races on the card to complete a four-timer for him and owners Gigginstown House Stud, as well as a treble for rider Kerry’s Jack Kennedy.

The fourth and most valuable leg of the quartet came in the Grade 2 Coolmore NH Sires Irish EBF Mares Novice Chase, won in game fashion by Dinaria Des Obeaux. The consistent mare put an unfortunate run at Leopardstown behind her as she battled on strongly to hold off the persistent Magic Of Light for a narrow victory.

SNOOKER

Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen and England’s Kyren Wilson and are all square after the opening session in the final of snooker’s Masters.

It’s 4-all at London’s Alexandra Palace as both players chase the title for the first time.

The match is the best-of-19 frames.