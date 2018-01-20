GAELIC GAMES

Wexford have won the Bord na Mona Walsh Cup in dramatic fashion, beating Kilkenny in hurling’s first ever free-taking competition.

The sides were level at 1-24 each after extra-time when Wexford staged a late rally to tie the game after 70 minutes.

Kilkenny were 5 points ahead with 5 minutes to play and had looked to be on their way to retaining the title.

In the end it was the Model County winning the free-taking shootout from the 65 metre line, beating the Cats 3-2.

The game was an ill-tempered affair, with Kilkenny manager Brian Cody sent off after encroaching the field, while there was a brawl involving players and substitutes from both sides in the closing stages.

In the Bank of Ireland Doctor McKenne Cup semi-final, they’ve just thrown-in between Donegal and Armagh.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is just one shot off the lead heading into the final day of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Despite hitting one bogey – his first of the tournament – the Northern Irishman hit a 65 to move up to 16 under par, one behind joint leaders Thomas Pieters and Ross Fisher.

Paul Dunne is also well placed on 13 under after also hitting a 65.

TENNIS

Roger Federer comfortably booked his place in the last 16 of the Australian Open.

The defending champion beat Frenchman Richard Gasquet in straight sets.

He’ll now play Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics at Melbourne Park.

SNOOKER

Kyren Wilson has produced a stunning comeback to reach the final of the Masters at Alexandra Palace in London.

WIlson came from 5-2 down to beat Judd Trump 6-5 in their semi-final.

He’ll plays either Mark Allen or John Higgins who meet in the other semi-final this evening.

RACING

The Willie Mullins trained Un de Sceaux has made history by winning the Grade One Royal Salute Whisky Clarence House Chase for the third time.

Un de Sceaux next looks set to try and defend his Ryanair Chase title at The Cheltenham Festival in March.

SOCCER

There were no major surprises in the day’s Premier League games.

Manchester United have closed the gap on leaders Manchester City to 9 points for a few hours at least after a 1-nil win away to Burnley.

Anthony Martial got the crucial goal midway through the second half.

Arsenal returned to winning ways with a a 4-1 win over Crystal Palace, with all their goals coming in the first half.

Everton and West Brom played out a 1-all draw, but the game was marred by an horrific injury to James McCarthy.

The Irish international suffered a suspected broken leg after an accidental collision with Salomon Rondon.

The incident left Rondon in tears, with TV directors opting not to show replays of the injury.

Elsewhere Paul Lambert won his first game as Stoke boss with a 2-nil victory over Huddersfield.

Leicester beat Watford by the same score, and West Ham and Bournemouth finished 1-all.

In the early game Chelsea extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to eight games.

The champions moved into the top three with a 4-0 victory at Brighton.

Ongoing at the moment is the late game between Manchester City and Newcastle – that one is still scoreless after half an hour.

In the Scottish Cup, Celtic won 5 – nil against Brechin.

Franny Kiernan reports

RUGBY

Leinster secured a 100 percent record in the European Champions Cup pool stages with yet another impressive win.

They beat Top 14 leaders Montpellier 23-14, keeping the French side scoreless in the second half after they trailed by 6 points at the break.

The Leinster tries came from Ross Byrne, Robbie Henshaw and Sean Cronin as they guaranteed themselves the number one seed for the knockout stages.

Meanwhile Connacht capped off a good day for the Irish provinces after an eight-try hammering of Oyonnax in the Challenge Cup.

Kieran Keane’s side won 50-14 at the Sportsground, with Niyi Adeolokun scoring a first half hat-trick.

The Westerners had already booked their place in the quarter-finals.