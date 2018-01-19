ROWING

Kerry will be represented tomorrow at the Irish Indoor Championships at the UL Arena.

Killorglin have 9 competing in the junior 13, 15, 18, senior and under 40-49 events in men’s and women’s categories.

SOCCER

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says there’s no news on Alexis Sanchez and his proposed move to Old Trafford.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger said this week a swap deal for United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan was “likely”.

But Mouirnho says it’s not confirmed yet http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/yet.mp3

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says any club in the world would want to sign Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez.

Manchester United look like winning the race for him – after Manchester City pulled out of negotiations, saying the deal was too expensive.

But Klopp doesn’t believe them http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jurgen-4.mp3

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is giving nothing away about his transfer plans.

Stoke’s Peter Crouch was one of more surprising names linked with Stamford Bridge this week – but it’s understood that deal’s not likely.

Andy Carroll and Edin Dzeko are also being talked about.

Conte was asked if he’s looking for more physical presence up front http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/bridge.mp3

RUGBY

Wales international Rhys Priestland will miss most of the Six Nations because of a severe hamstring injury.

The Bath fly-half missed his club’s European Champions Cup defeat by Scarlets a week ago with the problem.

Wales haven’t called up a replacement.

Their campaign starts against Scotland in Cardiff two weeks tomorrow.

BOXING

Former world champion Tyson Fury’s another step closer to a boxing return – after officials agreed to reinstate his licence.

The British Boxing Board of Control says the decision’s subject to him meeting medical requirements.

Fury finished a back-dated doping ban in December – after striking a deal with UK anti-drugs chiefs.

He tested positive for a banned steroid in 2015.

HORSE RACING

Un De Sceaux is the sole Irish-trained challenger in tomorrow’s five-runner Royal Salute Whisky Clarence House Chase at Ascot at 3.35pm with connections hoping the 10-year-old can land this Grade 1 contest for a record-breaking third time.

The Willie Mullins-trained gelding comfortably landed a restaged running of this race at Cheltenham last season after also winning it 12 months previously when ridden by Ruby Walsh. He will enter the record books should he complete the hat-trick under Paul Townend and record his eighth Grade 1 career victory.

Part-owner Colm O’Connell said: “It’s a dream for us to be going for a third Clarence House. At the start of the season our main aim was to win this race three times. Master Minded managed two, but no one has done three. It’s history-book stuff, like Kauto Star winning five King Georges.”

SNOOKER

At the Masters, Judd Trump has progressed to the semi finals of the competition.

He’s after defeating 2015 champion Shaun Murphy by 6 frames to 5.

Later this evening, two time winner John Higgins faces Ryan Day.