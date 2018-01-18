RUGBY

New Women’s head coach Adam Griggs has named a trimmed-down squad of 25 for Sunday’s Six Nations warm-up game with Wales.

13 names have been cut from the original training panel of 38 named in December.

Among the 25 are seven uncapped players.

Kerry’s Ciara Griffin will captain the side while another Kerry native Ciara O’ Connor also makes the squad.

GAA

Cromane’s Munster Junior ”B” Semi Final with Cashel King Cormacs (Tipperary) on Sunday next is off.

The pitch at Knockaderry has been deemed unplayable.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy has made a steady return to the sport after three-months away.

He carded a flawless opening round of 69 to finish day one of the H-S-B-C Championship in Abu Dhabi on 3-under par.

Paul Dunne is a shot better off on 4-under following a 68.

While Graeme McDowell is 2-under.

The joint leaders in Abu Dhabi are Tommy Fleetwood and Japan’s Hideto Tanihara – both of whom are 6-under par.

SNOOKER

Mark Allen has beaten defending champion Ronnie O’Sullivan in comprehensive fashion at The Masters.

The world number eight beat O’Sullivan 6-1 to reach the semi finals.

Later, Kyren Wilson takes on Mark Williams.

SOCCER

Republic of Ireland striker Jon Walters is facing a fresh spell on the sidelines.

The Burnley forward has undergone a cartilage operation, and faces eight weeks out.

Walters has only managed 9-minutes as a substitute after returing from a four-month absence due to a separate knee injury.

Limerick have signed Tralee native Billy Dennehy ahead of the new season.

The two-time League-winner with Shamrock Rovers was most recently with St. Pat’s.

CRICKET

Ireland got the better of a high-scoring affair with Scotland to claim the Desert Tri-Series.

Paul Stirling top scored for Ireland with 74, as Graham Ford’s side equalled their highest ever one-day total of 331-runs.

In reply, the Scots gave Ireland a fright before eventually being bowled out for 307.

Ireland won the match by just 24-runs.

HORSE RACING

Trainer Jessica Harrington plans to run her Irish Grand National winner Our Duke in the Grade 1 Unibet Gold Cup at Leopardstown’s Dublin Racing Festival on Sunday, 4th February.

Our Duke ran poorly at Down Royal last time out but his trainer discovered a problem that has since been rectified and it’s all systems go for the big race at Leopardstown……………..