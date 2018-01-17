RUGBY

Jordan Larmour has been included in Ireland’s squad for the Six Nations.

The 20-year old Leinster back is the only uncapped players among the 36-man panel revealed by Joe Schmidt this evening.

Connacht second row Quinn Roux is one of the more surprising inclusions.

And there’s a recall for Leinster hooker, Sean Cronin.

As expected, there’s no place for the Racing bound Simon Zebo, nor Scalets and future Munster lock Tadhg Beirne.

Kerry’s Ultan Dillane is included in the squad.

Ireland begin their Six Nations campaign away to France on February 3rd.

Mathieu Basteraud will miss France’s Six Nations opener with Ireland.

The Toulon centre has been banned for three weeks for using a homophobic slur against Benetton flanker Sebastian Negri in last week’s Champions Cup meeting.

His guilty plea was taken into consideration in reducing a six-week ban by 50 per cent.

Basteraud is free to play again on February 4th, the day after the meeting with Ireland in Paris.

Meanwhile, England flanker James Haskell has been banned for four weeks for a dangerous tackle on Wasps’ Jamie Roberts during Harlequins Champions Cup win.

Haskell will miss England’s opening two Six Nations games.

SNOOKER

Shaun Murphy is through to the quarter finals at The Masters.

The 2015 champion beat Ali Carter by 6-frames to 4, and will face Judd Trump in the last-8.

Later, John Higgins meets fellow Scot Anthony McGill, with Ryan Day awaiting the winner.

SOCCER

Everton have confirmed the signing of Theo Walcott from Arsenal.

The 28-year old has signed a three-and-a-half year deal at Goodison Park.

Walcott is believed to have cost Everton in the region of 20-million pounds.

BASKETBALL

The Under 16 and Under 19 SUBWAY All Ireland Schools Cup finals 2018 will take place at the National Basketball Ireland in Tallaght from next Tuesday, to Thursday with a host of schools across the country competing for top honours.

The Under 16 A boys final on Thursday sees a much-anticipated final between St Mary’s CBS The Green Tralee and St Malachy’s Belfast.

Meanwhile the Under 16 B girls on Wednesday pits Presentation Secondary School Tralee against Muckross Park College Dublin.