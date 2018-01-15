BOXING

It’s been reported that Katie Taylor’s proposed homecoming fight for April has been shelved.

The 42-dot-I-E say that the WBA World lightweight champion will fight instead on the undercard to Daniel Jacobs’ next outing in Brooklyn on April 28th.

After Taylor defended her title in London last month, her promoter Eddie Hearn had claimed a Dublin unification fight would be the most logical next step.

Hearn and Matchroom Boxing are yet to confirm the reported change of plan.

SOCCER

Ryan Giggs says he’s “proud” to have been appointed the new boss of Wales.

The Manchester United legend has signed a four-year contract to succeed Chris Coleman.

It’s Giggs’ first full-time management job.

He had a four-game caretaker spell at United, where he also worked as an assistant coach.

Stoke vice-chairman John Coates says they were determined to hire a manager with Premier League experience.

They’ve handed a two-and-a-half year contract to former Norwich and Wolves boss Paul Lambert.

He’d appear to be the club’s third choice after Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill and Espanyol boss Quique (PR: Kee-kay) Sanchez Flores (PR: Flor-rez) both opted not to take the role when offered.

Lambert will watch tonight’s game with Manchester United at Old Trafford from the stands before taking formal charge tomorrow.

West Brom say Cyrille Regis was one of the “great symbols of the fight against racism” – after their ex-forward died aged 59.

The former England international’s been described as a “pioneer” for black footballers.

Regis scored over one-hundred-goals for Albion – and won the FA Cup with Coventry.

HORSE RACING

Cheltenham Gold Cup hope Road to Respect is set to head trainer Noel Meade’s team for the inaugural Dublin Racing Festival next month.

He’ll return to the scene of his impressive triumph in the Leopardstown Christmas Chase to line up in the Unibet Irish Gold Cup.

Meade’s been updating Mike Vince as to his plans http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/MEADE.mp3

Willie Mullins has confirmed that Faugheen will run in next month’s Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown.

The eight-time Grade One winner disappointed on his last outing in the Ryanair Hurdle at the same venue over Christmas.

Mullins is hopeful a return to form would push Faugheen back into contention for the Cheltentham Champion Hurdle in March.

CRICKET

Ireland have been handed a tough potential route to next year’s World Cup.

Graham Ford’s side have been drawn in a group with the West Indies for next month’s qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe.

Ten sides are split into two groups of five, with the top three in each progressing to a ‘Super 6’ competition.

Only two places in the finals are up for grabs.

Also in Ireland’s Group A are the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea and the ICC World Cricket League Division 2 winners.

SNOOKER

At The Masters, Ryan Day has come from 3-nil down to book his place in the second round.

The Welshman beat world number four Ding Junhui (PR: Jun-hwee) by 6-frames to 4.

Later, Judd Trump takes on Liang Wenbo.