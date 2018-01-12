SOCCER

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says “nothing is decided” on Alexis Sanchez’s future.

The forward’s been linked with a move to Manchester City since the summer – but now it’s reported Manchester United are also interested.

City say they’re not prepared to spend over 22.5 million euro to bring Alexis Sanchez to the club.

The forward is out of contract with Arsenal in the summer, and could move for free as a result.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says anything is possible in response to reports that he might leave his position at the end of the season.

It looks increasingly likely that Martin O’Neill will not be the next Stoke City manager.

The Republic of Ireland boss and the rest of his back room team have confirmed they will attend tonight’s Soccer Writers Association of Ireland awards in Dublin.

The move is being seen as an indication that the Derry man has missed out on the chance to replace Mark Hughes at the Premier League club.

Former Watford head coach Quique Sanchez-Flores is expected to get the job.

West Ham have indefinitely banned a supporter involved in an altercation with West Brom’s Jake Livermore during a game at the London Stadium earlier this month.

It’s believed words were aimed towards the midfielder about the death of his baby son in 2014.

The club say the individual was found to have “violated a number” of ground regulations.

DARTS

Title-holder Glen Durrant has staged a stunning comeback to reach the semi-finals of the BDO World Darts Championship.

He’s beaten Jim Williams 5-4, after being 4-1 down.

Durrant will now face fellow Englishman Scott Waites.

CRICKET

Ireland’s cricketers are to play a four-day match against Somerset as preparation for their summer Test against Pakistan.

The contest will take place in early April in Taunton, as they warm up for their big game in Dublin in May.