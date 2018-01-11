SOCCER

Martin O’Neill remains in talks with Stoke City this afternoon about succeeding Mark Hughes at the Bet-3-6-5 Stadium.

Stoke are also being linked with a move for Espanyol boss Quique Sánchez Flores.

O’Neill verbally agreed to extend his stay as Republic of Ireland manager in October but has yet to formally sign a new contract.

The Irish Independent report that assistant Roy Keane is likely to join O’Neill at the Potters – if he’s appointed.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy says the club won’t sell any of their key players this summer.

Star striker Harry Kane’s been liked with a move – in particular to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

But Levy says, that’s not going to happen – and they might add to the team this month……….

Arsenal have sold midfielder Francis Coquelin to Spanish side Valencia.

The Premier League team say he’s moved for an undisclosed fee.

The Frenchman joined the north Londoners in 2008.

Limerick F-C chairman Pat O’Sullivan is looking to sell his majority share in the club.

He added that the vision is to get the team into Europe and estimates that would cost around 500-thousand Euro a year.

O’Sullivan says he’s in talks with a ‘number of parties’ and says he’s been personally funding the day to day running of the club in a bid to make them a competitive team in the Premier Division…………………..

New Sligo Rovers signing Adam Morgan says he wants to be the top-scorer in the League of Ireland next season.

The 23-year-old has switched from English Conference side Halifax Town to the Showgrounds ahead of the new season, after a determined pursuit by Rovers manager Gerard Lyttle.

Morgan began his career at Liverpool and featured for their first team squad in the Europa League before he moved to Yeovil Town.

He had a spell with former Sligo Rovers boss John Coleman at Accrington Stanley, and also played with St Johnstone in Scotland.

He told Ocean FM that he has high targets for the season ahead………….

RUGBY

Felix Jones has turned down the chance to become South Africa’s new skills coach.

Jones had been approached by former Munster and now South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus but he’s opted to remain at the Reds.

He’ll continue as backs coach at Thomond Park.

Wales are getting a boost ahead of the start of the Six Nations next month.

Lions back Liam Williams will return for club side Saracens against Ospreys in the European Champions Cup this weekend.

He’s been out with a groin injury since playing for his country against Georgia in November last year.

===

Scotland could have captain Greig Laidlaw back in time for the start of the competition.

He missed the autumn internationals – after breaking a bone in his leg playing for French club Clermont in October.

The Top 14 side say Laidlaw’s expected to return to fitness within the next two weeks.

CRICKET

Ireland’s cricketers have won the opening match of the United Arab Emirates Tri-Nation Series.

Ed Joyce hit an unbeaten century in their four wicket win over the hosts in Dubai.

The teams meet again on Saturday, before Ireland play Scotland twice next week.

HORSE RACING

Altior and Douvan top the entries for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

Both are two-time former winners at the festival.

Last year’s winner Special Tiara is one of 17 horses entered.

===

Leopardstown Christmas Chase winner Road To Respect is among eight Gigginstown hopefuls for the Ryanair Chase.

Last year’s winner Un De Sceaux features among the entries – but he could also go into the Queen Mother.

Fox Norton and past winner Cue Card will represent trainer Colin Tizzard.

The final two races at Clonmel this afternoon were abandoned due to heavy fog.

Viewing from the stands at Powerstown Park was poor throughout the day but got progressively worse during the afternoon.