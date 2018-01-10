SOCCER

The FAI say they have not been approached by Stoke City about Martin O’Neill becoming their new manager, despite reports saying the Republic of Ireland boss is their number one choice.

It’s believed O’Neill is now the front runner to replace Mark Hughes at the club, after the previous favourite Gary Rowett signed a new contract at Derby County.

O’Neill has verbally agreeed to a new deal with the FAI, but is yet to put pen to paper.

Former Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores is also reportedly under consideration.

The Football Association won’t take any action against West Brom’s Jake Livermore – after a confrontation with a West Ham fan at the London Stadium last week.

The midfielder’s club allege he went into the stand to respond to a comment about his baby son, who died in 2014.

The FA’s noted the sensitivities around the incident.

But Livermore’s been reminded of his responsibilities – particularly relating to never entering a supporter area.

GAELIC GAMES

Conal Keaney has rejoined the Dublin senior hurling panel.

The 35 year old initially retired from the intercounty game in April 2016, citing increased work commitments.

Keaney was part of the team that won a long-awaited Leinster senior hurling title in 2013, having also won five provincial titles with the Dublin footballers.

BOXING

Britain’s former world champion Amir Khan’s ended his feud with boxing promoter Eddie Hearn by signing a three-contest deal with Matchroom.

He’ll make his comeback on the 21st of April at Liverpool’s Echo Arena – which will be almost two years since his last match.

An opponent will be announced soon.

Khan once said he doesn’t like Hearn, calling him “disrespectful”……………..