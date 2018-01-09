RUGBY

French club Racing have confirmed that Munster back Simon Zebo will join them next season.

The Parisian outfit is already home to former Munster lock Donnacha Ryan, while Jonathan Sexton and Ronan O’Gara have both had spells there as player and coach respectively.

Zebo’s been interviewed on the Racing website just five-days before the sides meet in their penultimate Pool 4 clash in the Champions Cup.

He says current Racing winger Teddy Thomas helped convince him to sign at the U-Arena ahead of a number of French clubs

Zebo announced in October he’d be leaving Munster at the end of this season in a move that will effectively end his international career.

Gerbrandt Grobler is back in contention for Munster’s penultimate pool 4 trip to Racing this weekend.

The South African lock has returned to training following ankle surgery and could face his former side.

Flanker Chris Cloete is following the return-to-play protocols after suffering a head injury in the loss to Ulster on New Year’s Day.

Head coach Johan van Graan says winger Andrew Conway should be fine despite a minor ankle sprain.

Jared Payne appears no closer to a return for Ulster.

The full-back has been de-registered from their squad for their final pair of Champions Cup pool 1 games.

Payne hasn’t played since migraines prematurely ended his Lions tour in the summer.

Ulster director of Rugby Les Kiss had been reluctant to put a target date on a return for Payne in recent months.

SOCCER

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte insists he has no regrets about calling Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho a “little man”.

A public row between the two of them erupted in the build-up to – and during – the FA Cup third round weekend.

Conte doesn’t think anyone else needs to get involved to calm the feud down http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/littleman.mp3

Burnley have signed winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou on loan from fellow Premier League side Tottenham until the end of the season.

The French under-21 international arrived at White Hart Lane in August 2016.

But he’s only played six times so far this campaign.

Peter Beardsley says he “categorically denies” allegations of bullying and racism made against him.

Newcastle’s under-23 coach has been put on leave while the club investigate the claims.

The former England international says reports in this morning’s newspapers are “inaccurate” – and resulted from “unauthorised leaks”.

Peter Beardsley says he “categorically denies” allegations of bullying and racism made against him.

Newcastle’s under-23 coach has been put on leave while the club investigate the claims.

The former England international says reports in this morning’s newspapers are “inaccurate” – and resulted from “unauthorised leaks”.

BOXING

Carl Frampton’s bout with Nonito Donaire has been confirmed for Belfast’s S-S-E Arena on April 21st.

Donaire is a veteran of 42 professional bouts, losing just four of those, and is a former four-weight world champion.

Frampton is hopeful victory in the featherweight contest will propel him back into the world title picture.

WINTER OLYMPICS

North Korea will send a delegation to next month’s Winter Games in South Korea.

The announcement came following the first high-level talks between the countries in more than two years.

Athletes, officials and a group of cheerleaders will be present in Pyeongchang.

South Korean officials have suggested the countries march together at the opening ceremony, much as they did at the summer games in Sydney in 2000.

CRICKET

Trevor Bayliss says he told his bosses a year ago that he’d stand down as England cricket head coach after next summer’s Ashes series.

He’ll leave in September 2019 after more than four years in the role – with the news being confirmed following a 4-nil defeat in Australia this winter.

Bayliss says he’ll have “no problem” working towards longer-term goals in the meantime.

England also host the World Cup next summer.