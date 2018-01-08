RACING

Thistlecrack has been ruled out of this year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Trainer Colin Tizzard has confirmed the 2016 King George winner will miss the remainder of the national hunt season with a small stress fracture

The five-time Grade One-winner was a disappointing fourth at Kempton last month, having only returned after nearly a year out with a leg injury at the start of December.

RUGBY

England prop Joe Marler faces the prospect of missing the start of the Six Nations.

He’ll face a disciplinary hearing tomorrow, after being sent off for striking an opponent with his shoulder in Harlequins’ Premiership defeat to Sale at the weekend.

Marler could receive a six-week ban.

England start their campaign against Italy at the beginning of next month.

SOCCER

It’s thought Arsenal’s FA Cup conquerors Nottingham Forest have offered Aitor (pron: EYE-TOR) Karanka the chance to become their new manager.

The Spaniard has been out of work since being sacked by Middlesbrough in March.

Gary Brazil was in caretaker charge for yesterday’s shock 4-2 win over Arsenal – which knocked the holders out in the third round.

Forest dismissed Mark Warburton on New Year’s Eve.

TENNIS

Andy Murray’s had surgery in Australia to try and solve a long-term hip injury.

The former world number one says he’s “very optimistic” about how it went – and hopes to be back playing again before the grass court season this summer.

Murray hasn’t played competitively since Wimbledon in July – and pulled out of the Australian Open last week.

He’s revealed just walking had been painful – and says he won’t rush his return to tennis.