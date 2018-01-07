SOCCER

Arsenal are on the verge of exiting the FA Cup at the 3rd round stage for the first time under Arsene Wenger.

Incredibly they trail Nottingham Forest by 3 goals to 1 at the City Ground midway through the 2nd half.

Forest were 2-1 up at the break, with both goals from American defender Eric Lichaj, coming either side of a Per Mertesaker strike.

And 18-year-old Ben Brereton has just doubled their lead from the penalty spot.

Elsewhere North London rivals Tottenham have booked their place in the 4th round.

They saw off a spirited display from AFC Wimbledon to win out 3-nil at Wembley, with all the goals coming in the second half.

Earlier Shrewsbury Town earned a lucrative visit to the London Stadium after they secured a nil-all draw at home to West Ham United.

It was the first time the League One outfit were coming up against Premier League opposition in 14 years.

And Newport produced an FA Cup shock, knocking out Leeds United with a 2-1 win.

The League Two side came from behind with the winner coming from substitute Shawn McCoulky in the 89th minute.

GAELIC GAMES

Dublin’s reign as Bord na Mona O’Byrne Cup champions has come to an end after a 1-12 to 14 point defeat to Wexford.

The Dubs, who were fielding a weakened side for the tournament, needed a 16 point win to have any chance of reaching the knockout stages.

That result means Offaly have reached the semi-finals, where they’ll play Westmeath after they had a 9 point win over Laois.

The other semi-final sees Longford take on Meath after they both won their games this afternoon.

In the Bank of Ireland Doctor McKenna Cup only three of the six scheduled games went ahead due to frozen pitches.

Antrim, Tyrone and Fermanagh all came away with two points.

There was just the one game in the McGrath Cup where Cork were comfortable 17 point winners of Waterford.

And in the FBD Insurance League both games were postponed.

Turning to hurling where Clare were much too strong for Cork in the Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling League, winning by 4-17 to 18 points.

While Limerick beat Kerry by 3-19 to 1-15.

In the Bord na Mona Walsh Cup there were wins for Dublin, Offaly, Wexford and Kilkenny.

Those four sides will contest the semi-finals, with Offaly taking on Kilkenny and Dublin face Wexford.

RACING

Willie Mullins completed a treble at Naas today, including the feature Grade 1 Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle

The winner there was ‘Next Destination’, while he also had winners with ‘Demi Sang’ and ‘Asthuria’.

In other racing news, Dave Keena caught with leading rider Sean Flanagan at Naas today. Sean is enjoying his best season to date and won the Grade 1 Leopardstown Christmas Chase on Road To Respect. Sean will be giving us regular updates for the remainder of the national hunt season with Dave and this interview comes to us in association with the Tote.com.