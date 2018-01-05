SOCCER

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger’s been given a three-match touchline ban – after admitting to abusive and improper language and behaviour after their Premier League draw at West Brom.

The FA says he questioned the integrity of the officials as well.

Wenger had been unhappy at a late penalty given to their opponents.

He’s also been fined 40-thousand pounds – and asked by the governing body to explain other pre and post match comments in recent days.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says Ross Barkley’s a decent English “prospect” – as they close in on signing the midfielder from Everton.

It’s understood the England international had a medical last night.

Barkley hasn’t played yet this season after having hamstring surgery – but it’s thought he’s not far off full fitness.

Conte says they'll have to be careful not to rush him back

Liverpool are in negotiations with Barcelona about selling Philippe Coutinho – according to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague (pron: GWEE-EM BAH-LA-GAY).

He believes the Catalan club will pay somewhere in the region of 140-million-pounds for the Brazil playmaker.

Balague tells Sky Sports News, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp can influence the transfer

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola’s not giving up complaining about the festive fixture schedule in the Premier League.

He’s criticised the run of games several times over Christmas and New Year – where most teams played twice in three or four days.

But he doesn't expect anything to change

RUGBY

England have received a huge boost ahead of the rugby union Six Nations.

Billy Vunipola will make his comeback from a long-term knee injury in Saracens’ Premiership match at Wasps on Sunday.

Fellow forward Maro Itoje will play in the same fixture – his first game back since breaking his jaw in early December.

England begin their campaign away to Italy in a month.

Scotland prop Zander Fagerson will miss a chunk of the Six Nations because of a foot injury.

The Glasgow forward will be out for up to eight weeks following an accident in training.

That takes him up to the start of March – when Gregor Townsend’s side will still have games against Ireland and Italy to come.