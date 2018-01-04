GAELIC GAMES

Michael Shields has called time on his inter-county career with Cork.

The St. Finbarr’s full-back made his Championship debut for the Rebels in the 2006 Munster final.

The highlight of his time in red was Cork’s All Ireland title winning year of 2010.

Only three of Mayo’s team from last year’s All-Ireland Final defeat to Dublin will be available for the start of their FBD Connacht League game – as most of last season’s panel are on holidays in Malaysia.

Footballer of the Year Andy Moran, goalkeeper David Clarke and midfielder Barry Moran are available to manager Stephen Rochford for their meeting with Galway in Castlebar on Sunday,

With the rest of the panel made up by fringe players and last year’s under-21 team.

BASKETBALL.

Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin have been awarded both the Coach and Player of the Month awards for Men’s Division One.

Head coach Ignas Sijanus has taken the Coach of the Month award for the second consecutive month, as he kept his team unbeaten at the top of the league, while Daniel Jokubaitis has scooped the Men’s Player of the Month award after some key performances in December.

SOCCER

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger’s been asked to explain pre and post match comments he’s made in recent days.

He’s voiced his frustration about penalties awarded against them in Premier League games with Chelsea and West Brom – which both ended in draws.

The Football Association’s requested his “observations” by Tuesday evening.

Wenger’s already said he’ll contest a separate misconduct charge for what he said to match officials following the game with Albion.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says reports linking him with Paris Saint-Germain are “garbage”.

He’s currently half way into a 3-year contract – and is thought to have started negotiations over a new deal.

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has confirmed they’ve agreed a fee for Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun.

It’s believed to be 27-million pounds.

Tosun needs to complete a medical – and agree personal terms – before his move to Goodison can be completed, but the Toffees are hopeful a deal can be reached in time for their third round FA Cup tie with Liverpool tomorrow night.

Stoke boss Mark Hughes says he spoke with the club’s chairman this morning – and they didn’t discuss demands from some supporters for him to be sacked.

He’s been under pressure after dropping into the Premier League’s relegation zone.

Hughes says their conversation was all about transfer targets.

Robbie Keane could be set for a fairy-tale return to Wolves.

The SkyBet Championship leaders want the Republic of Ireland’s record goalscorer to cut his time in India short to join them.

The Dubliner is contracted at Indian Super League side A-T-K Kolkata until March but the Daily Mirror claim there’s a clause which would allow him to leave this month.

Keane scored 29 goals for Wolves in his first spell at the club as a teenager.

Dean Kiely has become the latest ex-Ireland international to join Roy Hodgson’s coaching team at Crystal Palace.

He’s left Preston to become the goalkeeping coach at Selhurst Park.

His 2002 World Cup squadmate Steven Reid is already a coach with Palace.

Meanwhile, Two Liverpool team-mates become rivals for one night only this evening.

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah and Senegal’s Sadio Mane are up for the African Footballer of the Year award.

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who represents Gabon, is the other contender.

On the pitch, Tottenham can close the gap on the Premier League’s top-4 to a single point tonight.

A win at home to West Ham would see Spurs leapfrog Arsenal into fifth position in the table.

Kick off at Wembley is at 8.

At home, Limerick have been dealt a massive blow just six weeks before the start of the new SSE Airtricity Premier Division season.

Manager Neil McDonald has left the club to take up the reigns at English League One side, Scunthorpe.

McDonald was only appointed in May of last year, leading Limerick to a seventh place finish on their return to the top flight and an FAI Cup semi final.

RUGBY

Connacht have been dealt an injury blow ahead of Saturday evening’s game with the news that Cian Kelleher is ruled out of action.

The winger suffered a head injury in their narrow loss to Leinster and is following the return-to-play protocols.

Winger Rory Scholes has returned to training following appendix surgery, while prop Dominic Robertson McCoy is also back after a thumb injury.

Elsewhere, Wasps director of rugby Dai Young’s signed a “long-term” contract extension at the Premiership club.

He’s been strongly linked with succeeding Warren Gatland as Wales head coach after the 2019 World Cup.

But the new deal seems to have made that possibility more difficult.

The duration of Young’s agreement hasn’t been revealed.



TENNIS

Andy Murray has withdrawn from the Australian Open because of an ongoing hip problem.

The 30-year-old had already pulled out of the Brisbane International event but has now announced he will play no part in the first grand slam of 2018.

Murray hasn’t played competitively since his exit from Wimbledon in July.

He’s hinted he may require surgery to get over his injury.

Novak Djokovic will decide on whether to compete at the Australian Open tennis after testing his elbow injury at two exhibition tournaments.

A long-term problem forced the 12-time Grand Slam champion out of recent events in Abu Dhabi and Doha.

He’s not played competitively since retiring hurt in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon in July.