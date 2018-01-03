SOCCER

Republic of Ireland international James McClean has revealed his house was “robbed” while he was on the field of play for West Brom lastnight.

McClean saw his goal count for nothing as the Hammers came from behind to beat their fellow strugglers 2-1 in the Premier League.

He announced the news on Instagram lastnight and followed up by telling the Derry Journal that a television and a watch worth £26,000 were among the items taken, and said the culprits had “wrecked the place”.

The winger had just grabbed his first Premier League goal for the Baggies in 16 months.

McLean’s West Brom have spoken to the Football Association about the incident which led to Jake Livermore confronting a West Ham fan in the stands at the London Stadium lastnight.

Albion claim a comment was made about the England midfielder’s baby son – who died in 2014.

West Ham say they’ve identified the supporter.

David Silva says the premature birth of his son is the reason that he’s missed games for Manchester City recently.

The playmaker says baby Mateo is “fighting every day”.

Silva played in the Premier League leaders’ 3-1 win over Watford last night, but hadn’t been available for four of their previous five games before that.

Meanwhile, Norwich have announced the signing of UCD winger, Simon Power.

The 19-year old will join the Canaries’ development squad.

Power has signed an initial 18-month contract with the Championship side.

On the pitch, Chelsea can close the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to twelve points tonight.

Antonio Conte’s side are away to London rivals Arsenal and will climb into second place with a win over the Gunners.

Kick-off at the Emirates is at 7:45.

RUGBY

Munster’s injury list has gotten longer once again after it was revealed Tommy O’Donnell is facing another spell on the sidelines.

The flanker is set to see a shoulder specialist and head-coach Johann van Graan expects that he’ll be ‘out for a long time’.

Niall Scannell is out for around four to six weeks while Billy Holland and Chris Cloete will both miss their weekend’s game against Connacht as they follow the return to play protocols.

Meanwhile, head coach Johann van Graan says he’s been frustrated by the team’s lack of discipline but has never questioned the integrity of the players.

This comes with the news that centre Sam Arnold is facing a disciplinary panel today following his sending off against Ulster last weekend.

It’s unknown as of yet what his punishment will be.

Elsewhere, Ulster can call upon international trio Rory Best, Jacob Stockdale and Iain Henderson for Saturday’s Pro 14 meeting with Leinster at the RDS.

Best has missed the last four games with a foot infection.

While Stockdale and Henderson were rested for the win over Munster due to the IRFU’s Player Welfare Programme.

A decision on Kieran Treadwell’s fitness will be made closer to the naming of their side – the lock has an ankle injury.

Their opposition will be without Sean O’Brien, although the Carlow native is confident he’ll be fit for the conclusion of Leinster’s Champions Cup pool campaign.

The Ireland and Lions back row hasn’t played since his province’s win over Exeter at the Aviva last month.

Leinster confirmed yesterday he would miss the Pro 14 derby with Ulster, but he’s aiming to return in time for the games with Montpellier and Glasgow.

Wales winger George North faces a battle to be fit for the opening Six Nations match with Scotland.

Northampton have confirmed he’s suffered another knee injury – which will keep him out for up to a month.

Wales begin their campaign on the 3rd of February at home to Scotland, and visit the Aviva three-weeks later.

They’re already likely to be without forward Dan Lydiate.

BASKETBALL

There’s one game in local basketball tonight.

St Annes take on TK Killarney Cougars at Farranfore Community centre at 7:15 in the Senior Women’s Division 2 Cup

GAELIC GAMES

A youthful Dublin begin the defence of their Bord na Móna O’Byrne Cup title this evening.

Standing in the way of victory tonight is an Offaly side led by Kerry man Stephen Wallace.

Elsewhere tonight, Meath are away to Carlow, and Kildare face Louth in Hawkfield.

There’s six games in the opening round of football’s McKenna Cup in Ulster.

Holders Tyrone face Antrim, Cavan play St Mary’s, Donegal take on Queens’s, Derry go up against Jordanstown, Down face Armagh and there’s a meeting of Fermanagh and Monaghan.

Sligo face FBD Insurance Connacht Football League champions Galway at the Connacht GAA Centre

While Leitrim take on Roscommon.

Kilkenny’s defence of their Walsh Cup title begins against Laois at O’Moore Park tonight,

And Pat Gilroy’s Dublin take on Meath at Abbotstown.

HORSE RACING

The unbeaten Samcro has been ruled out of the opening domestic Grade One of the year – the Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle on Sunday.

The six-year old had been an odds-on favourite for the race.

Owner Eddie O’Leary says Samcro had a bad scope, and will be held in reserve for next month’s Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown.