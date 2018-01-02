SOCCER

Arsene Wenger has been charged by the F-A for comments made to match officials after Sunday’s 1-1 draw with West Brom.

The Arsenal boss is alleged to have used abusive language in the match officials’ dressing room, as well as questioning the integrity of referee Mike Dean.

He has until 6pm on Friday to respond to the charge.

Huddersfield have made their first move of the January transfer window.

They’ve signed defender Terence Kongolo from Monaco on loan until the end of the season.

Kongolo is a Dutch international with three caps to his name.

On the field of play, Manchester City can start their 2018 by opening up a 15-point gap at the top of the Premier League table.

Pep Guardiola’s side welcome Watford to the Etihad with an 8 o’ clock kick-off.

Elsewhere, Tottenham will go fifth in the Premier League with a win at bottom side Swansea tonight.

Southampton hope to start 2018 with a first victory in nine Premier League games when they host Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, West Ham trying to move out of the relegation zone – as they take on fellow strugglers West Brom.

Those games kick off at 7:45.

In the SkyBet Champonship Wolves can go 12 points clear at the top tonight – if they get a win over Brentford.

Elsewhere, Ipswich travel to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham, with both of those kicking off at 7:45.

Reading host Birmingham City at 8.

RUGBY

England head coach Eddie Jones says Manu Tuilagi’s still some way off an international recall.

The Leicester centre recently made his return from a long spell of injury problems.

He hasn’t played for England in almost two years and isn’t at their current training camp in Brighton.