RUGBY

Leinster defeated Connacht 21-18 in a tight Guinness PRO14 derby.

The visitors led 13-11 at the break, with Finlay Bealham crossing over to cancel out Max Deegan’s opening try for Leinster.

A Jonathan Sexton penalty restored Leinster’s lead, which was then stretched to 8 points thanks to a Luke McGrath try.

Winger Matt Healy then reduced the deficit with an unconverted try with 10 minutes to go.

SOCCER

A 94th minute winner by Ragnar Klavan has handed Liverpool a crucial 2-1 win away to Burnley in the Premier League.

The game looked to be finishing 1-all when Johann Gudmundsson scored for the hosts in the 89th minute to cancel out Sadio Mane’s opener.

But Klavan’s late winner ensures Liverpool are now 6 points clear of Arsenal in 4th.

That was one of three games which kicked off at 3pm.

Mark Hughes remains under serious pressure at Stoke after they lost 1-nil at home to Newcastle.

While Leicester City beat Huddersfield 3-nil.

The early game finished 2-all between Brighton and Bournemouth.

Derby missed the chance to significantly close the gap on Championship leaders Wolves.

They drew 1-all at home with fellow promotion chasers Sheffield United – Wolves don’t play until tomorrow.

Cardiff’s poor run continues as they lost 2-1 at QPR.

Tony Pulis won for the first time as Middlesbrough manager by picking up a 3-2 victory at play-off rivals Preston.

Nottingham Forest started life after the sacking of Mark Warburton with a goalless draw at Leeds.

Burton secured an impressive 3-nil win at managerless Sheffield Wednesday, and fellow strugglers Bolton beat Hull 1-nil.

Sunderland lost a relegation battle with Barnsley 1-nil at home – Norwich won 2-1 against Millwall.

HORSE RACING

The Willie Mullins-trained Bachasson was given a 20-1 quote for the Ryanir Chase at Cheltenham after recording an easy win in Tramore’s richest race today, the €30,000 Savills ‘A Different Outlook’ listed chase.

Ridden by Paul Townend, Bachasson was far too good for his rivals and coasted home a long way clear of A Toi Phil, with Champagne West the only other finisher.

The winner is owned by the O’Connell family, who also own superstar chaser Un De Sceaux.

Tramore got the New Year of racing action underway in Ireland today where the trainer-jockey combination of Ellmarie Holden and Rachael Blackmore started 2018 in the best possible manner by winning the curtain-raiser with Chateauneuf Du Pap.

A field of 15 went to post for the David Flynn Building Contractors Maiden Hurdle at noon and it was the 3/1 shot having his first run since joining the Ballyhale trainer who prevailed over Lareena trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Paul Townend.

12 months ago local trainer Henry de Bromhead and David Mullins got their names on the score sheet in the first race of the year at the same venue with Adreamstillalive while two years earlier it was Ireland’s champion trainer and rider, Willie Mullins and Ruby Walsh, who enjoyed the same notable feat with Avant Tout.

Clonmel trainer John Lonergan trained his first winner today when Pump Road landed the Ryan’s Racecourse Services Handicap Hurdle at Tramore under Andrew Ring.

Lonergan, who rode a few winners as a jockey, rides out for Mouse Morris still and trains only two horses from his base.

He revealed after the win that he hatched a plan a few years back when drinking in his local pub to train a horse by the name of Pump Road to win a race. Today, he realised the dream when the 8-1 shot ran out a gutsy winner. Lonergan also owns the winner.