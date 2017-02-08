GAA

UCD are through to the Sigerson Cup semi finals.

The holders put in a strong second half display to beat UUJ 1-18 to 0-9.

Joining them in the last-four are St. Mary’s, who edged out last year’s beaten finalists DCU 2-14 to 2-13 after extra time.

There’s one more quarter final this evening, with IT Carlow facing UCC from 6.

Today in Munster Post Primary fixtures, St. Brendans Killarney have beaten St Flannans Ennis by 3-11 to 2-11 in The Frewen Cup semi final.

Meanwhile Causeway overcame Borrisokane 3-11 to 3-8 in U15 ”B” Hurling.

RUGBY

Pat Lam has received a timely boost ahead of Connacht’s Pro 12 trip to Cardiff this Sunday.

Stacey Ili, Ronan Loughney and Eoghan Masterson are all fit and ready to return from injury.

Meanwhile, two Connacht forwards have committed to the province until 2019.

Hooker Dave Heffernan – an ever-present this season – and second row James Cannon have signed extensions to their current deals.

BASKETBALL

This evening in Ladies Div 2: KCYMS host St Annes , at 7:15

In Lee strand Boys U16 Div 3: Ballybunion Wildcats entertain Gneeveguilla , at 7:45

Lee strand Girls U14 Div 3 group 1: St Bridgets host Kenmare Kestrels , at 8:00

Lee strand Academy Boys Pool 1: St Brendans play KCYMS , at 6:00

BADMINTON

This evening in The Division 3 mixed league, Moyvane host Kingdom at 9pm while also at 9pm in the Division 4 mixed league, Iveragh take on Causeway in Valentia.

CRICKET

Ireland’s women have suffered a 146-run defeat to Sri Lanka in their second World Cup qualifying group fixture.

Set a target of 240 by the hosts in Colombo, Ireland could only manage 93 in reply.

Ireland face group favourites India on Friday, with Thailand to follow on Saturday.

A win in either game should be enough for progress to the Super Six stage.