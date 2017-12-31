Soccer

Manchester City have narrowly avoided losing in the Premier League for the first time this season.

Crystal Palace missed a stoppage time penalty in a goalless draw at Selhurst Park.

City finish 2017 with a 14 point lead at the top of the table – but their 18-game winning run in the top flight has now come to an end.

In a damaging day for Pep Guardiola, Gabriel Jesus was stretchered off with a knee ligament injury, with reports he’ll miss the next two months.

Kevin De Bruyne was also stretched off, but initial reports say his injury isn’t as serious.

***

Manchester United’s Ashley Young looks set to miss the next three matches after he was charged with violent conduct by the FA.

The full-back appeared to elbow Southampton’s Dusan Tadic in yesterday’s tie at Old Trafford.

The incident wasn’t spotted by the referee but was seen in TV footage.

Gaelic Games



Junior Brendan Boyle Memorial Cup

Semi Final Replay

Sponsored by Moloney and McCarthy Financial Services Listowel

FT: Duagh 1-13

Ballylongford 0-04

Rugby

The first of the day’s two Welsh derbies in the Guinness PRO14 is entering the final few minutes.

The Cardiff Blues are taking on the Scarlets at the Arms Park, and it’s Scarlets who still hold a tight 14-11 lead.

Later, the Dragons host the Ospreys.

Horse Racing

The 2017 racing year has come to a close after today’s meeting at Punchestown finished up.

Among the highlights was the return of ‘Killultagh Vic’ who claimed the Free Festival Upgrade Ticket Offer Hurdle at Punchestown.

The Willie Mullins runner was returning to the track for the first time in nearly 2 years.