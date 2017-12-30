SOCCER

There’s half an hour gone in the late Premier League game where Manchester United are taking on Southampton at Old Trafford.

It’s still scoreless, but there were worrying scenes when Romelu Lukaku was stretched off after a clash of heads.

The game was put on hold for over 5 minutes while medics attended to the striker who received oxygen on the field.

United went into the game sitting 3rd in the table behind Chelsea after the Blues romped to a 5-nil win at home to Stoke.

The result heaps more pressure on the Potters manager Mark Hughes.

Meanwhile Liverpool came from a goal down at the break to beat Leicester 2-1, with both goals coming from Mo Salah as he continued a sensational first season at Anfield.

Elsewhere Everton have lost their first game under Sam Allardyce – they lost 2-1 at Bournemouth thanks to a late deflected effort from Ryan Fraser.

Swansea have their first win under new boss Carlos Carvalhal, coming from a goal down to beat Watford 2-1 with both goals coming in the last five minutes.

It ended scoreless in the games between Newcastle and Brighton, and Huddersfield and Burnley.

Celtic are still eight points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership – after a goalless draw with Old Firm rivals Rangers.

Aberdeen in second ended nil-nil at home to Hearts.

Partick are off the bottom – after beating relegation rivals Ross County 2-nil at Firhill.

Hamilton were 3-1 winners at Motherwell in the Lanarkshire derby – while Hibs finished 1-all at home to Kilmarnock.

Dundee earned a 2-nil victory at St Johnstone.

Tributes have been paid to former Republic of Ireland underage manager Sean McAffrey who has died at the age of 58.

McAffrey replaced Brian Kerr as Under 17 and Under 19 national team manager.

He was also a founding member and former manager of Monaghan United, and had a spell in charge of Dundalk in 2012.

DARTS

16-time World Champion Phil Taylor is one game away from the final of the PDC World Championship, in his last campaign as a professional.

The most successful player in the history of darts takes on the tournament’s surprise package, Welshman Jamie Lewis, at Alexandra Palace in London this evening.

The other semi-final sees defending champion Michael van Gerwen against debutant Rob Cross.

GAELIC GAMES

Five pre-league inter-county tournaments got underway around the country today with 12 games in all.

In the Bord na Mona O’Byrne Cup there were wins for Offaly over Wexford, Longford over Louth, Carlow beat Wicklow and Westmeath just snuck past Laois.

While in the Walsh Cup Carlow, Laois, Meath and Offaly all came away with 2 points.

In Munster Clare enjoyed wins in both the Co-op Superstores Hurling League and the McGrath Cup, seeing off Kerry and Waterford respectively.

RUGBY

Ulster and Munster have both made 11 changes for their interprovincial Guinness PRO14 derby on New Years Day.

Nick Timoney, Craig Gilroy, Louis Ludik and John Cooney are the only players retained from Ulster’s loss to Connacht, while Munster have kept faith in Sammy Arnold, Alex Wootton, Billy Holland and Tommy O’Donnell.

Meanwhile Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has gone one step further, retaining just 2 players from the team that started the win over Munster.

Dan Leavy and James Lowe both keep their places for the clash at home to Connacht.

Their opponents have made three alterations, with Tom McCartney, James Cannon and Cian Kelleher coming in for Shane Delahunt, Quinn Roux and Niyi Adeleokun.