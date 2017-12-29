DARTS

Jamie Lewis is the first player through to the semi-finals of the PDC World Championship.

The Welsh qualifier strolled to a 5-nil win over Darren Webster to book a last four meeting with either Phil Taylor or Gary Anderson, who meet this evening.

The other evening game is the clash of Dutch rivals Michael van Gerwen and Raymond van Barneveld.

RUGBY

Northampton have appointed former Ireland backs coach Alan Gaffney as interim head coach until the end of the season.

The Australian will act as a technical coaching consultant, following the sacking of director of rugby Jim Mallinder earlier this month.

CRICKET

Ed Joyce is back in the Ireland cricket squad for their tri-series against Scotland and the United Arab Emirates in Dubai next month.

Joyce has recovered from a knee injury which forced him to miss the recent InterContinental Cup and one-day series matches against Scotland and Afghanistan.

With Tim Murtagh rested for the upcoming games against Scotland and the U-A-E, there’s also a return for all-rounder Andy McBrine.

+++Squad+++

William Porterfield (capt), Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Ed Joyce, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Jacob Mulder, Kevin O’Brien, Niall O’Brien, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Gary Wilson.