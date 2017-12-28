RACING



Road to Respect has claimed the Leopardstown Christmas Chase in a 1-2-3 for the Gigginstown House Stud.

The Noel Meade runner came home ahead of Balko Des Flos (pron: DAY FLOW) at odds of 8 to 1, with Outlander back in 3rd.

It was a disappointing run for triple Gold Cup winner Sizing John who finished well behind, as did second favourite Yorkhill.

That was the second of two Grade Ones on Day 3, with Apple’s Jade winning the Christmas Hurdle for Gordon Elliot.

However the race was marred by the death of Nichols Canyon who suffered a fatal fall at the half-way stage.

The Willie Mullins 7 year old won eight Grade Ones, and was also the only horse to beat Faugheen when he won the Morgiana (pron: MORE-EE-AN-AH) Hurdle two years ago.

Victory for Apple’s Jade was the second of the day for Elliot, while Joseph O’Brien also had a pair of winners.

SOCCER

New Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal (pron: CARVA-HAL) says it’s not a case of asking for a miracle to keep the team in the Premier League.

He’s taken charge of the bottom side just four days after being sacked by Championship club Sheffield Wednesday.

Swansea are five points from safety.

Carvalhal says he’s also not worried at only signing an initial contract until the summer.

***

Tonight’s action sees Crystal Palace play host to London neighbours Arsenal at Selhurst Park.

Kick off is at 8pm.

RUGBY

There’s mixed news on the injury front for Leinster ahead of their New Years Day clash with Connacht in the Guinness PRO14.

Jack McGrath, James Ryan and Richardt Strauss will definitely miss out, but Johnny Sexton is available for selection after coming through the return to play protocols.

DARTS

Mensur Suljovic is the latest big name to crash out of the PDC World Championships.

The fifth seed lost 4-nil to Dimitri van den Bergh who’s through to the quarter-finals.

He’ll play either John Henderson or Rob Cross who are currently meeting in their 3rd round tie.