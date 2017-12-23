SOCCER

Manchester City have made it 17 Premier League victories in a row.

The leaders were 4-nil winners over Bournemouth.

At the other end of the table, Stoke manager Mark Hughes will have eased some of the pressure on him after his side beat West Brom 3-1.

Leon Britton’s first game as Swansea caretaker boss was a 1-all draw with Crystal Palace.

Newcastle triumphed 3-2 over West Ham.

Everton held on for a goalless draw with champions Chelsea in the early game.

Elsewhere, Brighton edged Watford 1-nil, while Southampton against Huddersfield was 1-1.

Celtic have opened up an eight point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

The champions were 3-nil winners over nearest challengers Aberdeen.

Franny Kiernan reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/celtic-6.mp3

Graeme Murty’s first game as permanent Rangers manager didn’t go according to plan.

They let a 1-nil lead slip to lose 2-1 to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership.

Robert McElroy reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/okok.mp3

Barcelona have moved nine-points clear at the top of La Liga.

Second-half goals from Alex Vidal, Luis Suarez and Messi gave the leaders a 2-nil win at their rivals Real Madrid in the first ‘Clasico’ of the season.

Madrid are 14-points behind Barca heading into the winter break.

West Ham are reportedly interested in signing Republic of Ireland midfielder Harry Arter from Bournemouth in the upcoming transfer window.

The 27-year-old signed a four-year contract with the Cherries last July but has struggled to hold down a place in the starting 11 this season.

RUGBY

C-J Stander says he was hurt by speculation which linked him with a big-money move to France in recent weeks.

There were reports in the Irish Examiner that Montpellier were tabling a contract offer worth in excess of 800-thousand Euro a season.

The Lions back-row instead signed a three-year contract with the I-R-F-U this week to remain at Munster and he’s told the Independent that suggestions he was angling for a move were ‘tough’ for his family to read.

Stander added that Munster is the ‘best place in the world’ to be playing his rugby.

RACING

Sam Spinner announced himself on the big stage with an all-the-way win in the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot.

It’s a first Grade One success for the five-year-old.