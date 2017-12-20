SOCCER

Kevin de Bruyne is poised to sign a money-spinning new deal at Manchester City.

The in-form Belgian midfielder will earn 230-thousand euro a week, rising to 300-thousand after extras.

De Bruyne is to be paid in euro rather than sterling due to the impact of Brexit.

The deal will keep him at the Etihad until 2023, and will see him pocket a signing-on fee of 10-million euro.

Former Arsenal winger Tomas Rosicky has retired from football.

The 37-year-old’s been back at hometown team Sparta Prague since last summer – but he’s not played much because of injury.

Rosicky says his body can “no longer prepare” for the pressures of professional sport.

GAA

The East Kerry Under 21 A Championship Final has been confirmed for Saturday next.

Dr Crokes take on Gneeveguilla in The Fitzgerald Stadium at 2pm.

HORSE RACING

Jockey Robbie Power says the Leopardstown Christmas Chase is shaping up to be a cracking contest.

It’s still possible that the Cheltenham Gold Cup winner, Sizing John, will take his place in the race and Power was delighted with his recent win on his seasonal reappearance in the Grade 1 John Durkan Memorial Chase at Punchestown…………..

Power is looking forward to riding Cheltenham Coral Cup winner Supasundae in the Grade 1 3-mile Squared Financial Hurdle.

He told Dave Keena that he expects Supasundae will have benefited hugely from his run in the recent Hatton Grace Hurdle and he thinks the better ground will also be an advantage to him…………..

MOTORSPORT

Kris Meeke and his Killarney co drive Paul Nagle will race for Citroen again in next year’s World Rally Championship, to be joined for part of the campaign by a high-quality team-mate.

According to The Belfast Telegraph, The Dungannon driver will race alongside nine-time world champion Sebastien Loeb in three rounds of the championship, which regular team-mate Craig Breen will sit out.