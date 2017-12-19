RUGBY

Leinster coach Stuart Lancaster says they will make a decision on Johnny Sexton’s availability for their inter-pro clash with Munster later in the week.

The out-half was taken off 3-minutes into Saturday’s Champions Cup win over Exeter at the Aviva.

Sexton is going through the return-to-play protocols, with Lancaster saying they must be patient http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/lancaster.mp3

Connacht have a number of injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s Pro 14 derby with Ulster at the Sportsground.

Prop Denis Buckley is to see a specialist this week, after suffering an ankle injury in the Challenge Cup win over Brive (PR: Breev).

Back row Eoin McKeon suffered a calf injury in training last week, and will be out until the end of January.

However, Jarrad Butler will be reintegrated into training this week.

SOCCER

It’s widely reported Atletico Madrid will report Barcelona over an alleged illegal approach for Antoine Griezmann.

The France striker’s been heavily linked with a move to the Catalan giants.

Griezmann signed a contract extension until 2022 in the summer.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says he’s not taking any notice of speculation linking David Luiz with a move away next month.

Arsenal are reported to be interested in the Brazil defender, who’s not played in the Premier League since the end of October.

Conte hasn’t dismissed the rumours.

But he has a way to deal with them http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/conte-9.mp3

Jon Walters scored and came through a full 90-minutes for Burnley in a behind closed doors game with Wigan today.

The Republic of Ireland forward hasn’t played since picking up a knee injury in Burnley’s EFL Cup win at Blackburn in August.

Walters’ return is a boost for manager Sean Dyche, with festive games to come against both Tottenham and Manchester United.

West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini will have to serve a two-match ban for diving.

The midfielder’s appeal against “successful deception of a match official” has been rejected by the Football Association.

It won his team a penalty in a 3-nil Premier League win at Stoke – which was scored by Mark Noble.

DARTS

Five-time world champion Raymond Van Barneveld is in first round action at the PDC World Championships tonight.

“Barney” takes on Richard North.

While seventh seed Adrian “Jackpot” Lewis takes on the winner of this evening’s preliminary round meeting of Aleksandr Oreshkin and Kevin Munch (PR: Moonk).

RACING

The racing world has been paying tribute to Noel O’Brien, who has passed away following a lengthy battle with cancer.

O’Brien served as the Turf Club’s Senior National Hunt handicapper since 1995.