SOCCER

Oldham manager Richie Wellens has described Patrick McEleney as the best player in the League of Ireland.

The Latics boss has told the Manchester Evening News that they have spoken with the agent of the playmaker whose contract at Dundalk expired at the end of the season.

Wellens concedes there are other offers on the table for McEleney, with Blackburn and Doncaster also said to be interested.

Oldham is currently home to both Jack Byrne, and former Sligo striker Eoin Doyle.

Waterford have continued building their squad before their return to the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Pat Fenlon’s side have signed midfielder Gavin Holohan, latterly of Galway United.

Derry City have signed Northern Ireland Under-21 striker Jamie McDonagh.

He arrives at the Brandywell having impressed during a spell at Sligo Rovers towards the end of last season.

Javier Mascherano is the latest player heading for a big-money move to China.

The Argentina defender is leaving Barcelona for Hebei Fortune.

RUGBY

Such is the demand for tickets for their inter-pro meeting with Ulster, Connacht have announced they are installing temporary seating at the Sportsground.

The extended terracing is to be installed at both the Bohermore and College Road ends of the ground.

Connacht’s meeting with Ulster is set for this Saturday, with a 7.35 kick off.

DARTS

Derry’s Daryl Gurney is in first round action at the PDC World Championships tonight.

The fourth seed is last on, and faces Belgium’s Ronny Huybrechts (PR: Hi-brekts).

Before that, Kevin “The Artist” Painter takes on the fifth-seeded Austrian, Mensur Suljovic.

The night begins with Kai Fan Leung taking on Paul Lim for the right to face Mark Webster in the first round proper.

CYCLING

Four-time world time trial champion Tony Martin’s taken back his accusation that Chris Froome’s benefitting from “double standards”.

Froome’s having to explain an adverse urine test result to cycling’s bosses.

A sample from September’s Vuelta a Espana (pron: VWEL-TAH AH ES-PAN-YAH) contained double the allowed limit of a legal asthma drug.

Martin described it as “scandalous” that Froome had been allowed to keep racing, but now says he’s read the rules and understands.

HORSE RACING

Trainer Gordon Elliott is set to have a very busy Christmas period with many of his top horses in action at Leopardstown.

Elliott’s star mare Apples Jades will step up to three miles for the Grade 1 Squared Financial Hurdle.