SOCCER

Leicester have released a statement saying they have “unwavering support” for boss Claudio Ranieri.

The Premier League champions are just a point above the relegation zone.

But the club’s ownership have decided to back their manager publicly, with 14 top-flight games left this season.

It follows rumours of unrest among the squad, with some reports claiming players have asked for Ranieri to be sacked.

The Italian says his chairman wants to stop all those rumours http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/les.mp3

Both Huddersfield and Leeds have been charged by the English FA following the scuffles that marred the end of their Championship meeting on Sunday.

Michael Hefele’s late winner for Huddersfield sparked a touchline confrontation between his manager David Wagner and his Leeds counterpart Garry Monk.

Both men have today been charged with improper conduct.

The clubs are also facing charges of failing to control their players.

Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cissé says he’s retired to focus on his DJ career.

The France international – who also had spells with Sunderland and QPR – hasn’t played since 2015.

Back then he announced his career was over because of injury.

But he recently made a return by joining up with his first club Auxerre, but they never offered him a contract.

HORSE RACING

Trainer Gordon Elliott is likely to have a big say in the destination of many of the four Grade 1 contests at Leopardstown on Sunday.

Dave Keena caught up with the Co.Meath based handler and first asked him about his likely runners in Sunday’s Grade 1 Stan James Irish Gold Cup::::::::flash